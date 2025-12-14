2 tourists from China struck by train in Japan after mistakenly standing on tracks, families sue for S$1M

Families of victims killed on Japan rail tracks sue railway for S$1.1 million

The families of two Chinese tourists who were killed after being struck by a train in Kobe, Japan, have filed a lawsuit against the railway operator, seeking 140 million yen (S$1.16 million) in compensation.

The pair died earlier this year after mistakenly waiting inside a level crossing, unaware they were standing dangerously close to the tracks.

Victims stood inside crossing barrier, mistook danger zone

The fatal incident occurred on 9 Jan at a Sanyo Electric Railway level crossing in the Tarumi Ward.

According to Japanese media, the two women had entered the crossing from the north side and were attempting to reach a pedestrian crossing on the opposite end.

While waiting for the signal, they stood inside the crossing barrier, not realising that the yellow-marked area they were in was within the train’s path.

A local train was approaching when the driver spotted the women on the tracks.

He applied the emergency brakes but was unable to stop in time, the Yangtze Evening Post reported, as quoted by NetEase.

One woman was killed instantly, while the other succumbed to her injuries after being taken to the hospital.

Families accuse railway of negligence and flawed design

On Thursday (4 Dec), the victims’ families filed a civil suit with the Kobe District Court, alleging negligence by both the train driver and Sanyo Electric Railway.

They argued that the driver should have noticed the women earlier — from about 150 metres away — and sounded the horn immediately to warn them.

The lawsuit also claims that the crossing’s design was confusing and misleading, particularly for first-time visitors and foreign tourists.

Lawyers for the families added that similar accidents had occurred at the same crossing in the past, but no substantial safety improvements were made.

Crossing under government review

Following the fatal accident, both national and local authorities assessed the site and concluded that the crossing space was too narrow.

Chinese media reported that officials recommended widening the pedestrian area, improving visibility, and adjusting the distance between the road and railway tracks.

Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism later announced that improvement works would be carried out. The crossing has since been closed for construction.

Meanwhile, Sanyo Electric Railway said it has not yet received the formal lawsuit documents and therefore cannot comment on the case at this time.

