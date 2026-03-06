Gerald Giam asks if crossing wait times can be reduced to 60 seconds due to hot weather

Pedestrians in Singapore wait up to 2.5 minutes to cross at traffic lights

Pedestrians in Singapore typically wait around two minutes to cross at traffic light junctions, with some waiting up to 140 seconds, according to the Ministry of Transport (MOT).

However, this waiting time has raised concerns, with Member of Parliament (MP) Gerald Giam questioning whether such waits are excessive, especially in Singapore’s hot and humid climate.

These figures were shared by Baey Yam Keng, Minister of State for MOT, during a parliamentary session on Friday (6 March).

He was responding to Mr Giam’s questions about the median and maximum programmed wait times for pedestrians at signalised junctions, whether pedestrians are prioritised in traffic signal timing, and whether the Ministry will reduce maximum wait times to under 60 seconds.

Variations in wait times based on junction design

Mr Baey explained that the median waiting time is 120 seconds, while the maximum wait time can reach up to 140 seconds, depending on the junction’s size, layout, and traffic conditions.

Pedestrian wait times vary and are not fixed, as they depend on each junction’s design and traffic flow.

The need to balance the demands of pedestrians, vehicles, and public transport is crucial when determining traffic light timing.

“For example, waiting times at signalised junctions of friendly streets, which we are expanding to every town by 2030, are under 60 seconds,” he added.

The “Friendly Streets” initiative by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) aims to make neighbourhood roads safer and more pedestrian-friendly.

MP raises concerns about wait times

Mr Giam, MP for Aljunied GRC from the Workers’ Party, questioned whether such waiting times are excessive, particularly given Singapore’s hot and humid climate.

He noted that 140 seconds is “almost two and a half minutes” and asked if the maximum waiting time could be shortened “to as much as 60 seconds”.

Mr Giam also inquired whether traffic lights at most junctions operate on fixed timings or adjust based on demand, and whether pressing the green man button shortens the wait time.

Shorter wait times at some crossings with button press

In response, Mr Baey explained that the function of the pedestrian button varies across different crossings.

“At some crossings, it does activate faster, and at some it does not,” he said.

He added that some junctions, particularly those with low pedestrian traffic, only change when the pedestrian button is pressed signalling that a pedestrian wants to cross.

Technology may help optimise traffic light timings

Mr Baey also revealed that the government is exploring the use of technology to optimise traffic light timings.

This could involve installing cameras at pedestrian waiting areas to track pedestrian volume and allow for more dynamic adjustments.

Additionally, data from the upcoming ERP 2.0 system could be used to better assess traffic patterns and improve the balance between pedestrians and vehicles.

However, any adjustments would still need to consider all road users, including buses that must maintain their schedules.

