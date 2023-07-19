Traffic Diversions Happening At Tuas Second Link On 26 July Due To Chemical Spill Exercise

Tuas Second Link Traffic Diversions On 26 July For Chemical Spill Exercise

Motorists, take note — there will be traffic diversions at Tuas Second Link on Wednesday (26 July).

This is due to a bilateral exercise between Singapore and Malaysia, which simulates a chemical spill on the road.

The diversions will last from 6am to 2pm. During that period, traffic marshals will be present to direct traffic.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) advised motorists not to be alarmed and urged them to follow the marshals’ directions.

Chemical spill emergency response exercise between Singapore & Malaysia

In a statement on Wednesday (19 July), the NEA shared that it will be conducting a chemical spill emergency response exercise along Tuas Second Link on 26 July.

This exercise is a bilateral one in collaboration with Malaysia’s Department of Environment, which happens every two years.

Additionally, the exercise will also see the involvement of other related agencies from both countries.

It will simulate a chemical spill on the road following a staged accident between a lorry carrying drums of chemicals and other vehicles.

The NEA advised the public not to be alarmed.

Previously, a similar exercise happened in 2019. It involved Singapore’s NEA, police, Civil Defence Force, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, as well as their Malaysian counterparts.

Traffic diversions at Tuas Second Link will be from 6am to 2pm

The traffic diversions at Tuas Second Link on 26 July will last from 6am to 2pm.

There will be traffic marshals present to manage the flow of traffic. Hence, the NEA advised motorists to closely follow their directions in the area.

Motorists should also avoid Tuas Second Link when the exercise is in progress. For more traffic announcements and updates, they can tune into Singapore radio stations.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.