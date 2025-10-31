S’pore traffic police test new cameras, detect 6,000 cases including illegal U-turns & stopping in yellow boxes

Over 6,000 traffic offences caught in first month of new cameras trial

New Traffic Violation Enforcement Cameras (TVECs) being tested by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) have already detected more than 6,000 traffic offences in just a month.

The system — designed to capture illegal U-turns, double white line crossings, and yellow box violations — is currently on trial at 11 locations islandwide.

Cameras detected over 6,000 violations in September

Since the start of the trial in Sept 2025, the cameras have been recording an average of 20 offences a day per site.

The most common violation detected was motorists crossing double white lines, according to The Straits Times (ST).

As the trial is ongoing, no enforcement action will be taken against offenders.

The police are reviewing footage to fine-tune the system’s accuracy before full rollout in early 2026.

“Together with existing enforcement cameras, traffic violation enforcement cameras will strengthen the traffic police’s enforcement capabilities and expand coverage across the island around the clock,” the SPF said.

The 11 trial sites include locations in Bidadari, Simei, Tampines, Tanjong Katong, Tanglin, and West Coast.

The locations were chosen based on public feedback.

How the new cameras work

Painted in orange and white stripes for visibility, each camera is fitted with video analytics and automatic number plate recognition capabilities, CNA reported.

The system can track vehicle movement, automatically flagging offences such as:

Illegal U-turns

Crossing double white lines

Ignoring directional signs

Stopping in yellow boxes

Running red lights

Once a violation is detected, the camera records an image or video along with the vehicle number, timestamp, and type of offence.

Addressing rising traffic accidents

The rollout of TVECs comes amid a rise in road accidents and fatalities this year.

Between January and September this year, the number of traffic accidents causing injuries or deaths rose 7.4%, from 5,368 to 5,765 cases, ST reported.

Motorcyclist accidents increased by 7.8%, while accidents involving elderly pedestrians rose 17.8%.

Traffic Police said while speeding enforcement has already been strengthened, technical offences like U-turns and line crossings have remained difficult to monitor, typically relying on manual patrols.

“To be a more effective deterrent, we need to have a 24/7 solution to it,” said a Traffic Police spokesperson.

“So that is why we are moving towards cameras.”

When fully operational next year, offenders can expect the following penalties:

Crossing double white lines: S$150 – S$200 fine, depending on vehicle type

Illegal U-turns: S$100 – S$150 fine

Featured image adapted from the Singapore Police Force via The Straits Times.