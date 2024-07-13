Train driver in Japan unknowingly sings for passengers in ‘hot mic’ moment

Train driver in Japan forgets to turn mic off before singing

On 2 July, an X user in Japan posted a clip of a train driver singing for the whole train after forgetting to turn the mic off.

The post has since gone viral, with 22.5 million views on X at the time of writing.

According to J-Cast News, the incident occurred on the Tokyo-Metro Fukutoshin Line.

Train driver sings a baseball team’s anthem

The song sung by the train driver was “Fighters Sanka“, a Japanese professional baseball team’s anthem.

In response to the clip’s popularity, the Tokyo Metro Public Relations Department issued a statement.

A spokesperson acknowledged that the mic had not been turned off and explained that the driver had sung at his discretion.

This is likely to keep him from getting drowsy.

A report noted that train drivers in Japan have different measures to stay alert as they mainly work in dark, underground spaces on a daily basis.

The Tokyo metro also clarified that there are no regulations that prohibit singing while on duty.

Tokyo Metro apologised for worrying commuters

Tokyo Metro has since apologised to commuters, noting that the blunder might have caused some undue anxiety.

“Although there was no impact on train operations, we apologize for the concern and inconvenience caused to our customers,” it said.

However, many netizens found the singing very cute and endearing.

Nonetheless, the department assured that going forward, their priority is to make sure that commuters can use the metro with peace of mind.

To that end, they have instructed their drivers to adhere closely to basic procedures.

