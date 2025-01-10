Stalled train causes delays along North-South Line on 10 Jan evening

Stalled train near Orchard causes delay on North-South Line on 10 Jan evening

Train service on the North-South Line (NSL) was plagued by a train fault during the evening peak hour on Friday (10 Jan).

At 5.54pm, SMRT issued social media posts about the issue, urging commuters to add 25 minutes to their travel time between Marina South Pier and Bishan station.

SMRT later revealed that the delay was caused by a stalled train near Orchard Station.

Stalled train near Orchard causes delay during 10 Jan evening peak hour

Reports about the train fault first surfaced online at about 5.48pm on Friday (10 Jan).

A Hardwarezone user claimed that the train fault occurred at Orchard Station.

Similarly, a Reddit user reported that a new train at Orchard was experiencing issues with its doors — some were apparently open while others were closed.

Another Redditor who was heading home from Changi Airport MRT shared a picture of an electronic board which warned commuters about a 15-minute delay along the North-South Line.

Train fault cleared after about 30 minutes

At 5.54pm, SMRT issued social media posts warning commuters about the train fault.

Passengers were told to add 15 minutes to their train travel time between Marina South Pier and Bishan stations.

In subsequent updates, the delay was extended to 25 minutes.

Even though free regular bus services are available between Marina South Pier and Toa Payoh stations, commuters are advised to seek alternative routes to bypass the affected stations.

At 6.15pm, about 30 minutes after the train fault was reported online, SMRT declared that the fault had been cleared and that train services were progressively being restored.

Even so, commuters were still advised to factor in additional train travel time to their journey.

In a separate post, SMRT confirmed that the delay was caused by a northbound train on the NSL that had stalled near Orchard Station.

Commuters on the affected train were told to disembark, and the train was subsequently withdrawn to a depot for checks.

