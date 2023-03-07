Train Services Disrupted On Thomson-East Coast Line During Peak Hour, Resume After Almost 3 Hours

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Train Fault Occurs On Thomson-East Coast Line During Peak Hour On 7 Mar

On Tuesday (7 Mar) evening, a train fault occurred on the Thomson-East Coast Line (TEL) at Orchard station towards Woodlands.

This led to an additional travelling time of 25 minutes for peak-hour commuters.

According to SMRT, the train fault first occurred at 4.40pm and fully resumed at 7.28pm.

Train fault delayed TEL commuters by 25 minutes

In a Facebook post by SMRT, the train operator shared that a train fault on the TEL started at 4.40pm.

This affected travellers who were travelling towards Woodlands from the Orchard station.

Because of this, commuters’ journeys between Woodlands North and Gardens by the Bay stations in both directions were delayed by up to 25 minutes.

In-train and station announcements were made to inform commuters about the additional travel time.

SMRT activated the free shuttle bus between Caldecott and Gardens by the Bay stations in both directions.

The operator also advised commuters to take alternative MRT lines.

Train service fully resumes at 7.28pm

SMRT later apologised for affecting passengers’ evening commute.

At 6.30pm, they shared that staff were activated to recover service, and the defective train had been withdrawn for investigations.

Train service towards Gardens by the Bay had also progressively resumed.

Following that, at 7.28pm, SMRT updated that all train services have resumed and free bus services have ceased.

2 TEL train faults back in February

Last month, two disruptions also occurred on the TEL four days apart on 2 Feb and 6 Feb.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the 2 Feb train fault, which occurred at around 5.30am, led to an additional travelling time of 10 minutes.

Trains were also slow-moving from Woodlands North towards Caldecott.

The subsequent train fault occurred on 6 Feb, during the evening peak period.

This caused a delay of around 20 minutes for commuters going from Woodlands North to Gardens by the Bay.

