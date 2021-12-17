Downtown & North East Line Train Services Extended By 1 Hour On New Year’s Eve

As 2022 approaches in 15 days, most people might already have plans to usher in the New Year with family and friends.

Anticipating the late-night celebrations, SBS Transit will be extending the operational hours for train and selected bus services on 31 Dec.

Train services on the Downtown and North East Line, in particular, will be extended by about an hour.

The last bus timings of 24 SBS bus services will similarly run later on New Year’s Eve (NYE).

Train services to extend on New Year’s Eve

Come 31 Dec, the operational hours of Downtown Line (DTL) and North East Line (NEL) will be extended by about an hour.

With the extension, the last train on the DTL leaving Bukit Panjang Station for Expo Station will depart at 12.37am. The last train from Expo Station heading towards Bukit Panjang Station will depart at 12.41am.

Source

As for NEL, the last train headed towards Punggol will depart HabourFront Station at 1am. The last train towards HarbourFront will leave Punggol Station at 12.32am.

Source

If those are too many timings to memorise, here are handy infographics, courtesy of SBS Transit, that you can save to your phone.

Source

Source

Additionally, the Sengkang-Punggol Line Rail Transit (SPLRT) will run until after the last NEL train arrives at their respective Town Centre Stations.

SBS bus services will also be extended

Similarly, SBS will also be extending the operational timing of selected bus services.

These bus services include — 60A, 63M, 114A, 181, 222, 225G, 228, 229, 232, 238, 240, 241, 243G, 261, 291, 292, 293, 315, 325, 410W, 804, 812, and 974A.

Here’s a poster with more details regarding the extension:

Source

Thank you to SBS Transit staff for working overtime

Our heartfelt thanks also go out to SBS Transit staff who would be working overtime in order to provide passengers with the extended services.

With the extended train and bus services, those celebrating NYE wouldn’t have to worry about breaking the bank and booking an expensive ride home.

Will you be heading out or staying in on NYE? Let us know in the comments below!

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Wikimedia Commons and Wikipedia.