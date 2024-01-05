2 Trains Collide In Indonesia & Overturn Carriages, Leaves 4 Dead & 28 Injured

2 Trains Collide In West Java, Indonesia, Killing 4 & Injuring 28

A fatal train collision happened in Indonesia on Friday (5 Jan), killing four train staff members and injuring at least 28.

The trains were ferrying about 478 passengers at the time, and the impact of the collision caused some carriages to be derailed and overturned.

Rescue workers have evacuated all the passengers and are currently working on extricating the remains of those who lost their lives.

Two trains collide in Indonesia on 5 Jan

Indonesian news site Metro TV reported that the collision involved a Turangga train, which ran on an intra-city line, and a local train.

The trains were carrying 287 and 191 passengers respectively at the time of impact.

At about 6.03am local time (7.03am Singapore time), local residents near Cicalengka station in West Java heard a “loud squeak” followed by what sounded like an explosion.

They made their way to the scene to help when they realised it was a train crash.

The accident ended up derailing several train carriages, some of which overturned and fell into the nearby wet farmland.

It is still unclear what caused the collision. Investigations are ongoing.

4 dead and 28 injured in crash

Railway operator PT Kai stated that rescuers evacuated all 478 passengers from the train wreckage.

At least 28 people on board suffered injuries as well, according to Reuters.

Three train crew members died in the crash. After about seven hours, rescuers managed to remove one of the deceased’s remains from one of the trains.

Hundreds of rescuers worked at the scene as the death toll later rose to four.

The rescuers eventually extricated one more body from the wreckage, leaving two more trapped.

Metro TV reported that rescuers are hindered by the “narrow area” of the site as well as members of the public in the area.

As the affected section of the railway remains blocked, PT Kai has also altered some train routes.

Last year, a train collision in Greece claimed at least 32 lives.

