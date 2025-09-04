Funicular tram derails & crashes into building in Lisbon, leaves 15 dead & 23 injured

Tram in Lisbon derails & crashes into building, leaving 15 dead

A horrific accident unfolded in Lisbon, Portugal on Wednesday (3 Sept) when a tram on the historic Glória Funicular railway line derailed and crashed into a building.

The incident resulted in 15 deaths and 23 injuries.

Authorities have not released the full identities of the victims, though the first fatality has been identified as André Marques, the tram’s brakeman who operated its ascent and descent.

Among those injured are a three-year-old child, his pregnant mother, and an Italian woman who sustained a broken arm.

The injured have been treated at several hospitals across Lisbon.

Some of the victims are reported to be foreign nationals, and emergency services continue to assist those affected.

Another tram first jolted & hit pavement

According to witnesses, the lower tram was descending normally when it lost its brakes about 1.5m from the bottom and crashed onto the pavement with great force, causing passengers to scream in fear.

Another tram, coming from above, was also out of control and derailed.

One witness reported seeing the tram hit a man on the sidewalk, while another described a “huge bang” before seeing “the tram completely destroyed due to the impact with the building, some dust rising, and many people screaming”.

Emergency services, including police, firefighters, and medical teams, were quickly deployed to the scene to assist the victims.

Prosecutor’s Office opens investigation

The Public Prosecutor’s Office (PGR) has opened an investigation into the incident, confirming that necessary procedures are being carried out to preserve evidence in coordination with criminal police authorities.

Fernando Nunes da Silva, a former Lisbon City Council member and engineering specialist, told SIC Notícias that the accident likely occurred due to a traction cable breaking and a malfunction in the brakes.

“The descending elevator gained momentum and continued at great speed,” he added.

Opened in 1885, the Glória Funicular operates on steel cables and carries around 40 people per tram.

The trams run parallel to each other as they move up and down the hill on a curved route.

The line is managed by the municipal transport company Carris, which expressed regret over the accident and confirmed that all maintenance protocols had been followed, with the most recent inspection conducted last year.

Following the tragedy, the Portuguese government declared Thursday (4 Sept) a day of national mourning for the victims.

Also read: S’porean tourists involved in Norway bus accident that killed 3 passengers & left 4 seriously injured

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @TheIndeWire on X, @Novexa24 on X.