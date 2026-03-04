Jogger in Woodlands captures bins moving eerily by themselves, netizens say it’s AI

Observant netizens debunk eerie video footage of trash bins moving by themselves

A video of two trash bins seemingly moving on their own in Woodlands has spooked some netizens. However, not everyone was convinced, as some observant netizens suspected Artificial Intelligence (AI) was at work.

Trash bins appear to move by themselves

In a clip uploaded to TikTok on 1 Mar, @natureworldscenes shared footage allegedly taken during a night-time jog along Woodlands Street 82.

The short video began by showing a green trash bin beside an orange one positioned along a pavement.

At first, everything seemed normal. However, just seconds later, the orange bin suddenly slid across the pavement to the grass patch opposite without anyone touching it.

As if that wasn’t shocking enough, the green trash bin then did the same and came to a stop beside the orange one.

The caption accompanying the post read: “while jogging at woodlands st82 #ghosts”, hinting that the Original Poster (OP) might have suspected something paranormal.

Some netizens spot anomalies in the footage

The clip quickly caught the attention of netizens, many of whom took to the comments section to share their theories.

A sharp-eyed netizen pointed out that the green bin actually changed shape while moving across the pavement.

Another TikTok user agreed, saying the footage is AI-generated as the green bin “changed from round to square”.

Meanwhile, one commenter praised the OP for a “very nice AI creation” that entertained netizens.

Another netizen joked that even ghosts “know how to respect joggers” by giving way, saying that some people should “learn from them”.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

