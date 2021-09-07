Chee Soon Juan Treats Migrant Workers To Lunch On 5 Sep

Dr Chee Soon Juan is a well-known figure in Singapore for his political career. Back in June, he ventured into the F&B business, opening up a café, Orange & Teal.

Since then, Dr Chee has used his café as a place to provide meals for less privileged individuals, treating them to free meals.

On Tuesday (7 Sep), Dr Chee shared on Facebook that he got to treat some migrant workers to lunch at Orange & Teal on Sunday (5 Sep).

He elaborated that it’s migrant workers like them that make places like the café possible, thanking them for their contributions to Singapore.

Treats migrant workers lunch at his café

Dr Chee started off his Facebook post saying that migrant workers pave our roads, build our flats, and manicure our parks, but they never get to enjoy any of these places.

When it came to building his café and making his vision a reality, he shared that there was also a team of capable migrant workers behind it.

Dr Chee named some of them by name – Jeshain, Abu, and Ah Yew – saying they did the tedious work of putting in pipes, banging nails, and giving Orange & Teal the elegant finish it has.

With that in mind, he decided to treat some of these workers to lunch at Orange & Teal on Sunday (5 Sep).

This way, they get to enjoy the fruits of their labour at the café.

Hopes Singaporeans treat workers with respect and compassion

Dr Chee continued that too often, Singaporeans don’t see or acknowledge migrant workers’ sacrifices and contributions to our country.

Workers have names and loved ones back at home they don’t get to see for years.

Yet here in Singapore, Dr Chee said they toil for “miserable wages” which frequently get taken away from them by unscrupulous agents.

He continued, saying they feel pain but remain silent as they live in dorms with “shambolic living conditions” and are made to feel like disposable tools.

Dr Chee urged Singaporeans to treat these workers with compassion and respect.

Concluding his post, he expressed hope that Singapore can be a great nation, not just a rich one.

And a great nation, he said, values wisdom and compassion, not just wealth and crass riches.

Kudos to Dr Chee for giving workers’ an enjoyable day

Migrant workers toil hard under Singapore’s blistering sun every day to build our nation to where it is today.

Yet, they often go unappreciated in our society.

Kudos to Dr Chee for reaching out to these workers and giving them an enjoyable day out.

