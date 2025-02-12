68-year-old woman undergoes spinal surgery after getting struck by massive tree branch in Redhill

68-year-old woman injured by falling tree branch in Redhill undergoes spinal surgery

An ordinary trip to the market to buy lohei ingredients for Chinese New Year (CNY) turned into a nightmare for 68-year-old Mrs Chan.

She was waiting for her husband to pick her up when she was hit by a massive branch that measured 16cm in diameter.

Mrs Chan has since undergone spinal surgeries for her injuries.

Elderly woman suffers injuries to head, ribs & spine

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Mr Chan — the victim’s husband — said her wife’s medical bills had exceeded S$72,000 as of last Wednesday (5 Feb).

The 68-year-old suffered injuries to her spine, head, and ribs as a result of the incident.

Doctors even had to insert nails into her vertebrae.

Even though Mrs Chan is covered by an insurance policy, her husband pointed out that she might still have to pay 20% or 30% of the total medical expenses.

Mr Chan is also worried about other expenses in the future, such as the costs of physical therapy and the costs of hiring a helper to take care of Mrs Chan.

Husband hopes there will be more checks to prevent similar incidents

In a separate interview with The Straits Times, Mr Chan said his wife has been extremely weak since the incident. She also experienced bouts of coughing blood and has a diminished appetite.

Additionally, he shared that the family was “despondent” over Chinese New Year due to the incident. The mounting hospital bills only exacerbated matters.

To prevent similar incidents, Mr Chan hopes that more checks will be conducted on trees, especially during holiday seasons when decorative lights are hanging from them.

“I hope that the same incident doesn’t happen to anyone else,” he said.

MS News has reached out to NParks for more information.

