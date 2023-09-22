Tree Near Sim Lim Tower Collapses & Pins Vehicles, Driver Trapped In Truck Rescued

Tree Collapses Along Ophir Road Near Sim Lim Tower, Pinning Two Vehicles

Motorists who travelled along Ophir Road near Bugis yesterday (21 Sep) likely found themselves stuck in a massive jam.

The reason for the holdup was a tree which collapsed amid heavy rain and strong winds, pinning at least two vehicles.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers later arrived at the scene and rescued a driver stuck in a pickup truck.

Tree collapses near Sim Lim Tower & blocks 4 lanes

Footage circulating on messaging platform Telegram showed a massive tree lying in the middle of the road, blocking oncoming traffic.

Based on the surroundings, the incident likely took place near Sim Lim Tower, near the section of Ophir Road that connects to Rochor Canal Road.

A white car and grey lorry were seemingly trapped in the collapsed tree’s foliage.

The truck appeared to be the more damaged of the two — another video on TikTok showed that the truck’s front cabin had caved in from the top.

Pictures taken from afar showed that the collapsed tree and debris occupied all four lanes along Ophir Road.

Workers donning safety bibs and construction helmets were seen attending to the incident.

SCDF officers were also present at the scene.

3 individuals conveyed to hospital

In response to MS News’ queries, the SCDF confirmed that the incident happened at about 6.35pm on Thursday (21 Sep).

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a pickup truck trapped under the fallen tree.

With help from a nearby lorry crane, the tree was lifted and SCDF officers subsequently rescued an individual trapped in the driver’s seat.

Three other individuals, sitting in the front cabin and in the rear deck of the truck managed to escape before SCDF officers’ arrival.

SCDF later conveyed three individuals to nearby hospitals.

Earlier this month, a tree similarly fell near City Plaza in Paya Lebar, leaving debris lying on the road. One person was conveyed to the hospital.

