Rainbow Tree At Katong Park Is A NParks Heritage Tree

Singapore is known for being a garden city, adorned with lush and beautiful flora and fauna.

But what is perhaps lesser known is the fact that we are also home to some unique species right here in Singapore.

On Tuesday (23 Feb), a cyclist chanced upon a tree with a rainbow bark that looks almost like a melted paddle pop.

He later took to the Singapore Cycling Community Facebook group to share his intriguing find.

Tree sheds at varying times, giving it a rainbow bark

Here in Singapore, trees are ubiquitously seen lining roads everywhere, but eagle-eyed folks will realise that not every tree is the same.

In fact, some are especially ‘quirky’.

Recently, a cyclist was riding in Katong when he came across a rather peculiar tree species named Eucalyptus Deglupta.

In his Facebook post, he explains that the tree sheds its outer bark at varying times of the day, revealing its bright green bark underneath.

As it matures, the bark turns from bright green to blue, purple, orange and maroon before falling off.

The strips of differing maturity cloak the tree’s bark in beautiful bright rainbow hues, giving it its distinctive look.

It’s truly a tree-mendous sight to behold.

Eucalyptus Deglupta can be spotted at other areas too

According to the National Parks Board (NParks), this particular Eucalyptus Deglupta tree – also known as Mindanao Gum – at Katong Park is actually a protected heritage tree.

At 25m tall and with a girth of 3.1m, it appears to be one of the largest of its kind in Singapore.

The species is actually native to Papau New Guinea but if you’d like to catch more of these unique trees here, you can actually find clusters of them at Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park, North Buona Vista Drive, as well as Biopolis Drive.

Keep your eyes peeled for these unique trees

Nature never ceases to amaze, even here in Singapore.

Not many of us will take notice of trees even as we walk by them every day, but the next time you visit these areas, you might want to keep your eyes peeled for these natural beauties.

What other unique trees have you spotted in Singapore? Share your findings with us in the comments below!

