Tree Falls Due To Truck Crashing Into It At Yio Chu Kang Road Exit

Heavy vehicles such as trucks are an ubiquitous feature on our roads as many goods and other objects need to be transported around our island.

However, due to their sizes, the need for them to be driven safely is much more important.

What appears to be a sand truck met with an accident on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) Yio Chu Kang Road Exit 13, crashing into a tree and felling it.

Tree branches subsequently fell on the road, disrupting several lanes.

Truck crashes into tree at TPE

A video of the incident on Wednesday (28 Apr) was posted on SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on the same day.

The truck is headed up the road on Exit 13 when the driver seemingly loses control for an unknown reason.

Swerving to the right abruptly, the truck crashes head-on into a tree, causing it to fall.

video

The tree ends up on the other side of the road, blocking off 2 lanes.

Source

There was congestion until the CTE exit, according to LTA on Twitter.

Source

Tree saved everyone, says netizens

While it’s unfortunate that the truck crashed into the tree, some netizens said that the tree actually saved the other road users.

Source

Indeed, it’s probably a good thing that the truck didn’t swerve into the adjacent lanes, potentially putting road users in danger.

Others also noted that a taxi narrowly avoided the tree when it fell.

Source

They joked that the taxi driver might want to buy 4D after that narrow escape.

Hope nobody was severely injured

We feel for the truck driver as well as the cars that got stuck in the congestion.

Hopefully none of their injuries, if any, were severe, and that the drivers are okay.

