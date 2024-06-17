Pickup truck in Thailand carrying fighting cocks worth S$360 each catches fire, cooks about 20 roosters

Pickup truck carrying fighting cocks catches fire, ends up cooking 20 of them

On Tuesday (11 June), a pickup truck in Thailand carrying fighting cocks made an emergency stop at a bus terminal after catching fire.

Nearby officials and drivers quickly leapt to the rescue with fire extinguishers but were only able to save about half of the cocks.

About 20 gamecocks, each worth about S$360 each, were ‘cooked’ in the blaze.

Kind Samaritans helped to round up the surviving cocks,but some were also carried off by locals.

Truck carrying 40 gamecocks catches fire

On 11 June afternoon, a pickup truck carrying about 40 cocks bred for fighting rushed into the parking lot of a local bus terminal in Ubon Ratchathani, Thailand.

The storage space at the back of the truck had caught fire with smoke billowing out. CCTV footage showed the driver rushing to rescue the roosters.

Nearby officials and motorcycle drivers similarly rushed to extinguish the blaze.

The group used fire extinguishers before officers from the local fire department showed up to extinguish the fire.

Truck fire grilled half the roosters

Surveying the carnage after the blaze, the driver discovered that only about half of the roosters survived the blaze.

According to Thairath, the driver said the storage space’s air conditioning system was the likely culprit for the fire. They had relocated the unit to the top of the lorry just three months before, he added.

Elaborating on the roosters, the driver said most of the roosters were worth between 1,000 baht (S$36.80) and 10,000 baht (S$368).

Additionally, there were “championship-level” gamecocks were that might fetch as high as 100,000 baht (S$3,678).

According to Manager Online, nearby kind Samaritans helped the driver round up the surviving roosters scattered around the parking lot. However, some were also taken away by locals.

Also Read: Customers continue eating ramen at famous restaurant in Tokyo despite ongoing fire

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @thaich8news on X and Thairath.