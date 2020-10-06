Singaporeans’ Blood Samples Involved In Trump’s Covid Treatment, Not Approved For Public Use Yet

With the recent news of US President Trump contracting Covid-19, people around the world were left wondering if he will continue with his election campaign.

However he has since returned to the White House after receiving treatment that involves blood plasma from Singaporeans.

The treatment involved blood samples from Singaporeans who have recovered from the virus.

Blood plasma used to produce antibodies

According to Asian Scientist, President Trump’s treatment involved a combination of two antibodies called REGN-COV2, developed by US biotech company Regeron.

3 Singaporeans who’d recovered from Covid-19 contributed to the treatment through their blood samples.

The antibody cocktail may be able to prevent or treat Covid-19 infections, reducing viral levels and symptoms.

Trump’s Covid-19 treatment not approved for wide-scale use

Those wondering if the same treatment could be available to the public may be disappointed as large numbers of volunteers would be needed to collect the blood samples needed.

Furthermore, the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not approved REGN-COV2 for emergency, let alone public use.

President Trump’s case was an exception as he was granted ‘compassionate use’ of the treatment. This is when no other approved treatments are available.

Other treatments approved for emergency use

Covid-19 still runs rampant in many parts of the world, including the United States where 7,679,908 caught the virus, and claimed 215,039 lives so far.

Meanwhile, other treatments such as vaccines developed by China were granted ’emergency usage’ and have been distributed to frontliners there.

Although these have not been approved for commercial use, the Chinese government says they may be ready to roll out in November.

Fingers crossed that we get treatment which’ll save more lives soon.

