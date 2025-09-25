Trump claims taking Panadol during pregnancy causes autism, experts say ‘no scientific evidence’

US President Trump links paracetamol to autism, but experts say Panadol safe during pregnancy

At a White House press conference on Monday (22 Sept), United States (US) President Donald Trump once again stirred controversy by declaring that paracetamol — better known in Singapore as Panadol or internationally as paracetamol — could be linked to autism if taken during pregnancy.

The remarks came as he doubled down on his long-discredited theories about vaccines.

“I want to say it like it is, don’t take Tylenol. Don’t take it,” Mr Trump said, referring to the common American brand of the drug. “Fight like hell not to take it.”

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, the administration would advise pregnant women to avoid acetaminophen, the drug’s generic medical name.

Panadol remains safe in Singapore, doctors say

Medical experts swiftly shot down the advice, stressing that there is no scientific evidence to support Mr Trump’s warning.

Paracetamol is one of the world’s most commonly used medicines for pain and fever.

In Singapore, doctors and pharmacists continue to recommend Panadol as the first-line treatment for pregnant women when needed.

Local medical bodies, including SingHealth’s HealthXchange, still state that paracetamol is a safe option during pregnancy.

Unlike other pain medications such as ibuprofen or other non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), which can pose risks in later stages of pregnancy, paracetamol has not been flagged by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) as unsafe.

What research actually shows

Extensive studies have explored whether paracetamol might affect children’s development.

A 2024 Swedish study of 2.5 million children found no causal link between prenatal paracetamol exposure and autism or ADHD.

A 2025 New York review acknowledged possible associations in some studies but concluded the evidence does not prove paracetamol causes autism.

KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Singapore also makes it clear: “Paracetamol is safe in pregnancy and may be used.”

According to SingHealth, Panadol remains safe when taken as directed.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Health Direct also emphasised that “recent claims linking paracetamol to autism are not supported by strong evidence”.

Why Trump’s claim raised alarm

This is far from the first time Mr Trump has raised eyebrows with medical pronouncements.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, he infamously suggested injecting disinfectant to fight the virus — remarks that sparked global outrage.

This time, his paracetamol comments rattled pharmaceutical markets.

Shares in Tylenol’s parent company, Kenvue, dipped briefly before the company issued a strong rebuttal.

“We strongly disagree with any suggestion otherwise and are deeply concerned with the health risk this poses for expecting mothers,” Kenvue said in a statement.

The company’s spokesperson, Melissa Witt, told The New York Times that “independent, sound science clearly shows that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism”.

Also read: Covid-19 XFG variant detected in M’sia, accounted for 8.2% of cases in late-Aug