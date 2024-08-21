Photographer snaps stunning photos of Trumpet Tree flowers in full bloom around S’pore

Stunning Trumpet Tree flowers bloom across Singapore

Have you noticed an addition of colour to the city’s greenery these few days?

That’s because the Trumpet Trees, with its signature pink flowers, have been blooming across Singapore after a rainy first half of August.

Often referred to as Singapore’s own “Sakura Season”, the flowers of Trumpet Trees are likened to Japan’s famed cherry blossoms.

As a tropical country with no change in seasons, the colourful vibrancy is a welcome change to the usual scenery and many netizens have taken the chance to snap photos of these picturesque blooms.

NParks announced arrival of ‘Sakura Season’

On Tuesday (21 Aug), NParks took to Facebook to announce the flowering of the Trumpet Trees.

Trumpet Trees tend to bloom after rainy periods following hot dry spells, typically between March to April and July to August.

This year is no exception, with the flowering starting after a dry second half of July and a rainy first half of August.

Flowers of other flowering trees including Bougainvillea, Golden Bells, and Scented Daphne also add soft white and yellow hues to the lively pink sceneries.

Singapore photographer shares beautiful shots of Trumpet Tree flowers

Local photographer and natural guide Tan Yong Lin took to Facebook to share stunning photos he had taken of the Trumpet Tree blossoms, encouraging everyone to catch these pretty blooms before they wither away.

In some photos, the Trumpet Trees with its bouquets of pink make an idyllic backdrop as people carry on with their daily lives.

One photo, taken from above, captures a scene that looks like it came straight out of a movie.

Mr Tan also took a few shots along the Singapore River, one of the prime viewing spots of these fleeting petals.

Speaking to MS News, Mr Tan said that these photos were taken on Sunday evening (18 Aug) and Wednesday morning (21 Aug).

As the flowers are either near full bloom or already at full bloom, he estimates two to three more days before the flowers wither away. Weather conditions such as wind and rain could cause the flowers to fall earlier.

He urged everyone to stroll along the Singapore River bank if they have the chance and enjoy the rare sight of nature blooming before the opportunity passes.

Also read: Rare corpse flower spotted at S’pore nature spot after more than 1 year

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Tan Yong Lin on Facebook.