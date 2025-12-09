Man drove drunk to Tuas Checkpoint, crashed into gantry post & left auxiliary officer in vegetative state

Man crashes into 30-year-old Certis Cisco officer while drink-driving to Tuas

An intoxicated driver who lost control of his Lexus at Tuas Checkpoint had his jail term increased from 3.5 years to five years on Thursday (5 Dec), after the High Court found the earlier sentence inadequate.

Yoong Kok Kai, 44, had three consecutive drinking sessions on the night of 23 March 2023. Despite intending to drive to his house in Yishun, he ended up at the departure lane of Tuas Checkpoint, lost control of his car, and hit an officer on duty.

Ng Yi Shu, the 30-year-old officer in question, was left permanently incapacitated.

‘I wonder whether the maximum sentences prescribed are fully adequate’: Judge

Justice Aidan Xu described Yoong’s conduct as “most egregious”, the judgment text read.

He noted that Yoong had driven “so dangerously that he smashed into a bollard and a gantry post… hitting and causing very serious, life-changing injuries to the hapless officer who had taken refuge behind these objects”.

He added that there is no excuse for motorists who drink heavily and still choose to drive.

“Those who drive at excessive speed… while intoxicated, and who cause extensive injury to other persons, as well as property damage, can only expect very heavy sentences towards the highest end of the scale,” said the judge, adding that he wondered if the current maximum penalties were “fully adequate”.

Justice Xu also described the offence as “the worst type under law”.

Went for 3 drinking sessions before collision

Yoong, 44, had spent the night of 23 March 2023 drinking at three establishments, The Straits Times (ST) reported:

1.5 pints of beer at Fraser Street

A third of a 500ml bottle of whiskey at a restaurant along South Bridge Road

Shared a 3-litre beer tower and a “ladies’ drink” at a KTV pub

Despite intending to drive home to Yishun, he ended up heading west. At 12.36am, he was caught speeding at 134km/h on the AYE, where the limit is 90km/h.

Ten minutes later, he reached the departure lane at Tuas Checkpoint.

Officer hit despite taking cover behind safety structures

Ng was on duty and saw Yoong’s vehicle charging towards him.

He ran behind a safety bollard and gantry for protection, but Yoong’s Lexus mounted the kerb and ploughed straight into him.

The impact uprooted the bollard, safety gantry, barrier, and traffic light.

Yoong survived the crash as the airbags in his car deployed successfully.

Mr Ng, however, was thrown into the air and landed on his face, ST reported.

“The victim was flung by the crash, suffering traumatic brain injuries, fractures and other wounds,” Justice Xu said.

“He suffered from permanent disabilities and is now bed-bound and non-communicative.”

He also requires full assistance to eat, move, bathe, dress, and use the toilet.

Officer was newly engaged and soon-to-be homeowner

ST reported that Mr Ng had been preparing to collect keys to his Build-To-Order (BTO) flat with his fiancée in late 2023.

His fiancée continued visiting him for over a year after the crash. She would even text him as though he could reply. Eventually, the family told her she could let go, Shin Min Daily News (SMDN) reported.

Medical bills exceed S$455,000, no restitution made

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nicholas Khoo noted that Yoong had neither apologised nor offered compensation.

As of 30 Jan, Mr Ng’s medical expenses totalled more than S$455,000, with over S$400,000 covered by the officer’s employer. Yoong also had not compensated for the S$37,292.53 in damage to public property.

According to ST, he pleaded guilty to two charges on 27 Feb — causing grievous hurt by dangerous driving while intoxicated and drink driving.

A third charge of speeding was taken into consideration.

Justice Xu also imposed the maximum fine of S$10,000, correcting an omission by the lower court. The 10-year driving ban remains unchanged.

The prosecution had originally asked for a four-year jail sentence. However, Justice Xu ruled that the circumstances warranted an even harsher punishment.

While guilty pleas usually allow for sentencing discounts, Justice Xu said this case required a “heavy and harsh sentence” given its severity.

He settled on a 15% reduction instead of the 30% sought by the defence, bringing the sentence to five years’ jail.

