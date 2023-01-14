Tuas Naval Base Fruit Juice Uncle Retiring After 28 Years, Was Once A Serviceman Himself

Tuas Naval Base Fruit Juice Uncle Will Retire In Dec 2023

Those who’ve served in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) would look back fondly at the times they spent in the canteen dining with their comrades.

For servicemen at Tuas Naval Base, Uncle Ong, who mans the fruit juice stall, is a familiar face.

However, after 28 years of running the stall, the 67-year-old has decided to hang up his fruit knife this December.

Many may know him for his affordable drinks and creative combinations, but few may know his life story. Uncle Ong was once a naval serviceman too, just like many of his customers.

After spending nearly 49 years of his life in the Navy, Uncle Ong will soon be bidding farewell to the place and industry close to his heart.

Tuas Naval Base fruit juice uncle was previously a ship communicator

Recently, folks from the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) sat down with Mr Ong Kim Leng to discuss his time with the Navy.

Fondly known as Uncle Ong, the 67-year-old operates a humble fruit juice stall at Tuas Naval Base.

Though many servicemen would’ve patronised Uncle Ong’s stall, they might not be aware of his background as a communication system specialist decades ago.

After finishing his training, Uncle Ong was posted to RSS Sea Scorpion and subsequently RSS Valour, where he served as the chief communicator and a member of the pioneer crew.

When asked about how he felt about his time onboard RSS Valour, he exclaimed, “I loved it!”

Started serving fruit juice with a “heart of wanting to serve”

As with all jobs, there came a time when Uncle Ong harboured thoughts of leaving the Navy.

Upon returning to Tuas Naval Base from one of his trips and in search of his next career, Uncle Ong received news that there was a vacant stall space there.

He thus decided to try his luck and place a bid.

As fate would have it, Uncle Ong won the bid, kickstarting his next 27 years as a fruit juice seller.

Recalling the early days of his stall, Uncle Ong said he and his wife came with a “heart of wanting to serve”.

Aware that many NSFs receive only a “minimum allowance”, Uncle Ong decided to sell his fruit juice at the lowest price that he could manage.

Starting off with just a few varieties, they later expanded their menu so customers won’t get bored of the drinks.

Fast-forward to today, the variety of drinks on offer has grown so much that even Uncle Ong has lost track of just how many they are.

He guesses that a serviceman who patronises his stall daily throughout their two-year stint will be able to enjoy a unique drink each day.

But his most popular drink seems to be the ‘J Juice’ — a unique concoction that is allegedly only available at his stall.

Comprising five to six ingredients, the drink is the product of a secret recipe Uncle Ong and his wife created.

Explaining the origin of the drink’s name, Uncle Ong said that an individual on on-job-training (OJT) had wanted to order the drink but wasn’t sure how to go about doing so.

Somehow, Uncle Ong decided to name the drink ‘J Juice’, borrowing the ‘J’ from the OJT’s title.

Cheers for servicemen as they attempt their IPPT

Besides manning his stall, Uncle Ong also takes time to cheer on the servicemen as they attempt their IPPT.

He apparently does so as he treats Navy servicemen as his “family members”. Explaining his intention further, the 67-year-old said,

It’s not because they cannot make it. It’s because they need some encouragement and some pushing from behind.

Tuas Naval Base will forever remain in his memory

While Uncle Ong was cheerful for most parts of the interview, things got visibly emotional when the interviewer asked if he would miss Tuas Naval Base when he retires.

Perhaps recalling his years in the Navy, he chirped, “Definitely!”

Although decades have passed since he was a Navy serviceman, Uncle Ong said that he would occasionally dream about his overseas deployments.

Reflecting on his impending retirement, he announced that, “Tuas Naval Base will be one of the chapters in his (my) memory.”

Having spent nearly 50 years in the Navy, Uncle Ong expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the RSN,

They gave me my first career. Subsequently, gave me a chance to serve everybody. The whole navy.

Come Dec 2023, he will be retiring and closing his Tuas Naval Base fruit juice stall for good after 28 years.

MS News wishes Uncle Ong all the best in his impending retirement.

If you happen to be stationed at or posted to Tuas Naval Base, be sure to patronise his stall before it closes.

