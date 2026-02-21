M’sia records 596 tuberculosis cases in 1 week, public advised to wear masks in crowds amid Ramadan

Malaysia says awareness & action against tuberculosis can ensure Ramadan is celebrated safely

As Malaysians visit bazaars and attend gatherings during Ramadan, the country is grappling with a tuberculosis (TB) outbreak, with 596 cases recorded in the past week.

The public is thus advised to wear masks in crowded places, said Malaysia’s Ministry of Health in a statement on Saturday (21 Feb).

New tuberculosis cases in Malaysia recorded from 8-14 Feb

The ministry said the new TB cases were registered in epidemiological week 6 of 2026, spanning from 8 Feb to 14 Feb.

It brings the total number of cases in the country to 3,161 cases, with Sabah having the highest number of cases at 755.

Johor, the nearest state to Singapore, has 280 cases, the fourth-highest number.

Tuberculosis more likely to spread in crowded places

TB is an airborne infectious disease that can be spread when someone with active pulmonary TB coughs, talks or sneezes, the ministry noted.

However, TB does not typically spread as quickly as influenza or Covid-19, as it usually requires longer and repeated exposure.

But transmission risks rise when people spend extended periods in enclosed, crowded or poorly ventilated settings — especially in the presence of someone who has an active form of the disease and has not been treated.

The actual transmission risk depends on several factors, including duration of exposure, ventilation conditions and individual health, it added.

Ministry notes increase in social activities during Ramadan

The ministry noted that Ramadan is celebrated with various social activities, such as visits to bazaars and fast-breaking gatherings with family and friends.

But it emphasised that “Ramadan is not the cause of TB transmission”.

However, the increase in social activities and gatherings during this month “generally increases interaction within the community”, it added.

Public advised to take precautions

Thus, members of the public were advised to maintain consistent self-care practices, particularly in the area of respiratory hygiene.

This includes precautions such as:

Practising proper coughing and sneezing etiquette

Ensuring enclosed spaces have good ventilation

Wearing a face mask in a crowded place or when displaying symptoms

Seeking medical assessment if experiencing a cough for more than two weeks, or other related symptoms

A community-based awareness approach is essential to ensure early detection, effective treatment and comprehensive prevention of transmission, the ministry said, adding:

With shared awareness and collective action, we can ensure Ramadan is celebrated in a manner that is safe and healthy and with good spirits.

