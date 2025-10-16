4-year-old twins in Taiwan forced to run 40 laps & do over 100 jumping jacks, parents file lawsuit against teacher

Twins in Tainan punished with 40-lap run and 100 jumping jacks

A shocking case of alleged child abuse in Tainan, Taiwan, has led to a lawsuit against a kindergarten.

The parents claimed that their four-year-old twins were forced to run at least 40 laps and perform more than 100 jumping jacks as punishment.

They made the shocking discovery after reviewing surveillance footage from the school compound.

The parents said that they pursued the matter after their children complained about being tired and refused to go to school.

In the retrieved footage, the children appeared to be visibly struggling.

They occasionally collapsed to the ground, which the teacher claimed was “resting”.

One of the twins vomited after the run

According to the parents, the older twin was asked to run 43 laps around the playground.

Meanwhile, the younger twin had to complete 19 laps, 30 jump ropes, and 103 jumping jacks, reported Taiwan’s SET News.

When one of the twins vomited, the teacher reportedly dismissed the incident, stating that the child had eaten too much.

Additionally, the teacher allegedly threw their artwork and racket into the garbage.

Twins allegedly faced discrimination due to developmental delays

The parents further claimed that the teacher referred to their children as “monsters”.

The twins, who have some developmental delays, were reportedly subjected to discriminatory treatment at school.

After receiving the complaint on 26 June, the Tainan Education Bureau conducted an investigation and confirmed that physical punishment had occurred, but deemed it to be a “minor” case.

Two teachers were fined NT$54,000 (S$2,300) and NT$48,000 (S$2,040) and are required to attend remedial training.

However, the parents of the twins believe that they deserve a harsher punishment.

They argued that their children could have been seriously harmed through the extreme physical activity.

In response, the parents have filed a police report for assault and coercion.