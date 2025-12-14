44 sent to hospital after 2 buses collide in Jurong West, passengers seen bleeding by the roadside

Many passengers injured as two buses collide in Jurong West accident

A serious traffic accident involving two public buses occurred in Jurong West on Sunday morning (14 Dec), leaving dozens of passengers injured and 44 people hospitalised.

Eyewitnesses described seeing injured commuters bleeding by the roadside, while one passenger was reportedly thrown to the floor inside a bus and lay there awaiting medical treatment.

Two buses collide along Jurong West Ave 1

Ms Zhang (surname transliterated), who witnessed the incident, alerted 8world News that the collision took place at about 10.58am near Block 425 along Jurong West Avenue 1.

According to her, the impact between the two buses was severe enough to cause visible damage to both vehicles involved.

Photographs provided by Ms Zhang showed the two buses immobilised after the crash, with parts of their exteriors damaged.

Several passengers were seen exiting the buses on their own and waiting by the roadside.

Others sat along the pedestrian walkway, using tissues to stem bleeding from their injuries.

One image also showed a passenger believed to have fallen inside one of the buses during the collision. The individual was seen lying on the bus floor while awaiting assistance.

An eyewitness told Shin Min Daily News that passers-by and other witnesses later helped passengers disembark from the bus while they awaited medical assistance.

Police seal off scene, driver rescued using hydraulic tools

By around 11.20am, the police had sealed off the accident scene for investigations, according to 8world News.

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a road traffic accident along Jurong West Avenue 1 at about 10.52am.

Upon arrival, SCDF officers found one person trapped in the driver’s seat of a bus and rescued them using hydraulic equipment.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News that it was similarly alerted to the accident along Jurong West Avenue 1 towards Jurong East Avenue 1 at about 10.50am.

A total of 44 people, comprising 42 passengers and two bus drivers, were conveyed to hospitals by SCDF.

A 49-year-old male bus driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Bus operators confirm collision between services 98 and 99

At 12.18pm, Tower Transit said in a Facebook post that they are aware of the incident involving bus service 98.

“Emergency services were promptly activated, and affected passengers are receiving medical assessment and care,” the bus operator wrote. “Our priority is the safety and well-being of those involved.”

In an update at 2.12pm, the operator stated that the service 98 bus, run by Tower Transit, collided with the back of a stationary service 99 bus, operated by SBS Transit, while the latter was at the traffic lights along Jurong West Avenue 1.

SBS Transit and Tower Transit Singapore are currently contacting the injured individuals and their families to assess their well-being and offer any necessary assistance.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) and both bus operators are also investigating the incident.

SBS Transit and LTA also posted updates on their respective Facebook pages.

Passengers who were on the affected buses are encouraged to reach out to Tower Transit Singapore at 1800 248 0950 or feedback@towertransit.sg, and to SBS Transit at 1800-287 2727 or customercare@sbstransit.com.sg.

