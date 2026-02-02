Police in JB seal building after one man found dead in office, another fatally fell from height on same day

Two deaths uncovered hours apart in JB, police probe possible foul play as rumours swirl online

Police in Johor Bahru (JB) have launched investigations after two separate deaths were reported on the same day, fuelling online speculation over whether the incidents could be linked.

Some residents claimed the men were acquainted and hinted at possible gang-related motives.

However, police have stressed that no connection has been established so far.

Police cordon off office after man found dead

At about 11.30pm on Tuesday (20 Jan), police were alerted to a third-floor office unit in Sutera Utama, Skudai, where a 34-year-old Chinese man was found dead.

The building, which is located near a busy commercial area, was cordoned off as officers carried out investigations, according to Sin Chew Daily.

Employees of neighbouring businesses told China Press on Wednesday (21 Jan) morning that they had finished their shifts at 6pm that day and were unaware that a crime had occurred until they arrived at work the following morning.

The owner of a self-service hotpot restaurant located directly below the crime scene, Mr Tang (name transliterated from Mandarin), clarified that his restaurant had already closed for the night and was later allowed to operate as normal.

Police have since summoned all staff from the office involved to assist with investigations.

Second man dies after fall from high-rise

Earlier that same day, a separate incident occurred in Taman Abad, where a 35-year-old Chinese man was found dead after falling from a high-rise building along Jalan Dato Abdullah Tahir.

The victim, believed to be a businessman, was reported to hold a “Datuk” title. Police have classified the case as a Sudden Death Report (SDR).

Police yet to confirm any link between the cases

Despite initial speculations that both deaths were linked due to the similar timing, police have not confirmed any connection.

The body of the man found in the office was sent for an autopsy on Wednesday afternoon, while the man who fell underwent a funeral rite on Thursday (22 Jan).

Investigations are ongoing, and police have not ruled out the possibility of foul play in either case.

