Ubi Electronic Sale Has Heavily Discounted Household Goods

Every Chinese New Year (CNY), many families have the habit of discarding old belongings sitting around the house and replacing them with new ones — AKA 辞旧迎新.

If you’re on the lookout for new electronics to replace the outdated ones, Audio House located at Ubi has good deals that you might want to check out.

From 22-25 Jan, they will be holding an electronic sale that with discounts of up to 78%.

Image courtesy of Brand Cellar

Be it vacuum cleaners or a new sound system to elevate your home theatre experience, you’ll likely find an appliance that you fancy at the sale.

Dryer so you don’t have to worry about clothes not drying

Many of us might’ve enjoyed the air-con temperature that came with the wet weather over the past weeks. But the constant rain also meant that clothes took an age to dry.

Seemingly aware of this inconvenience, Audio House now has a combo-deal where customers can bring home a washing machine and dryer from Electrolux at just $990.

Image courtesy of Brand Cellar

With these new appliances, you’ll never have to worry about that pesky stale smell that plagues clothes that are not dried thoroughly.

New fridge for all your WFH snacks and refreshment

Those of us on WFH arrangements would know how tiring it can be to stare at the computer for hours on end. To alleviate the stress on our eyes, many of us take a stroll around the house, often ending up at the fridge where we look for snacks or refreshments.

If your fridge is running out of space after the numerous grocery trips stocking up on WFH bites, consider getting this 405-litre fridge from Panasonic for $760.

Image courtesy of Brand Cellar

You’ll also be able to use the fridge to store all the steamboat ingredients you’ll be cooking for reunion dinner with the fam.

Upgrade your home-binging experience

Many of our lifestyles have changed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead of heading out on a daily basis, more of us are now frequently staying home and binging on TV shows for entertainment.

If you’re thinking of upping your home-cinema game, considering getting this 50-inch Smart TV from Philips ($499) at the Audio House sale.

Image courtesy of Brand Cellar

Air-con, oven, and rice cookers for sale too

Audio House also has many other appliances air conditioners, ovens, and rice cookers for sale.

Image courtesy of Brand Cellar

If you need more reason to check out the sales, Audio House is also issuing 20% e-cashback vouchers with every $100 spent. These vouchers can then be used for future purchases.

Additionally, the first 2,000 customers will receive angbaos that total up to $558 in cash vouchers which can be used on discounted items.

You can find out more and reserve a spot for the sales here.

5-min walk from Ubi MRT

Thinking of checking the sales out already? Here’s how to get to the sales at Audio House’s showroom.

Audiohouse Showroom

Address: 23 Ubi Road 4, Level 1, Singapore 408620

Opening hours: 12.30pm-9pm

Nearest MRT: Ubi Station, Exit A

You can also visit Audiohouse’s online store here for more information

Head down for great deals on electronics

CNY isn’t just a time for family gatherings. It is also, for some, a time of renewal, as far as household items are concerned.

If you’re planning to visit the Audio House sale, do so before 25 Jan — you don’t want to miss out on these great deals.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.