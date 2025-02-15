UK tourist stranded in M’sia after passport gets seized over S$2 parking fee, calls country ‘a hell hole’

UK tourist stranded in Malaysia for 2 months over S$2 parking fee

A tourist from the United Kingdom (UK) finds himself stuck in Malaysia for more than two months after he failed to pay a RM7 (S$2) parking fee.

As his passport was confiscated, the 47-year-old electrician from London now cannot leave the country.

According to the Daily Mail, the man entered Malaysia with his wife and two daughters on 4 Dec 2024 for a vacation and has been stranded there ever since.

Payment machine declined both his cards

Ahmed Hadi’s troubles in Malaysia began when he attempted to exit a car park at a beach resort in Penang.

When he tried to pay the RM7 fee, the payment machine denied both his cards.

He then pressed the help button, but even staff who showed up failed to help him out after a 10-minute conversation.

At his wit’s end, Ahmed said he gently lifted the barrier which caused it to “cave in like paper”.

The incident prompted local police to call him in for questioning.

Arrested and got his passport confiscated

After being interrogated for two hours, Ahmed was then arrested and placed in jail.

“I was willing to pay, but they couldn’t take the money and wouldn’t let me out,” he said.

One day after his arrest, Ahmed appeared in court where a judge granted police officers more time to investigate the incident.

This prompted his wife to contact the British embassy for help.

She paid three guarantors to bail her husband out for around £2,240 (~S$3,800) and also hired a solicitor for an additional £1,000 (S$1,700) to help her discuss the matter with the car park owner.

The family additionally paid £180 (~S$300) to repair the broken barrier.

“I thought we’d sorted everything out, but I still don’t have my passport or any idea when or if I’ll get it back,” said the UK tourist to news outlet Daily Mail.

“Malaysia is a hell hole with no human rights.”

Family considered retiring in Malaysia but no longer

The man was left jaded by his sour experience in Malaysia.

“We considered living here before this, but there’s no way — it’s inhumane,” he said.

The experience has also left him with greater appreciation for the UK.

“We think Britain is broken, but this makes you realise how good we have it,” he added.

Ahmed is due to appear in court again on 17 Feb.

Featured image adapted from Express UK.