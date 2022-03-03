Ukraine Asks Russian Mums To Collect Their Captured Son In Facebook Post

As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine enters its 2nd week, dozens of Russian servicemen were reportedly captured in the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv.

Across the border, some mothers in Russia have been desperately trying to reach out to their beloved sons.

On Wednesday (2 Mar), Ukraine invited the concerned mothers of Russian troops captured in Kyiv to ‘collect’ their sons.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the unusual move was apparently an attempt at embarrassing Russia.

Ukraine will hand over captured sons to Russian mums

In a statement on Wednesday (2 Mar), Ukraine’s defence ministry said they’re inviting Russian mothers to collect their captured sons.

Source

This came after a decision to “hand over captured Russian troops to their mothers” if they made their way to Kyiv, Ukraine.

According to CNA, the decision appeared to be an attempt to embarrass Moscow.

Ukraine opens telephone line for Russian parents

Ukraine’s defence ministry later added more information that enabled Russian mums to confirm their sons’ captivity.

Such information included telephone numbers and an email address that parents can reach out to.

Source

Upon confirming that their sons had been captured, mothers are advised to head to the Polish border where they will be “met and escorted” to Kyiv.

Ukraine says they’re not waging war against mothers & captured sons

Within the first 4 days of the conflict, over 5,000 Russian soldiers have lost their lives, reported The Guardian.

Since then, many concerned parents in Russia have tried contacting their sons and sought help from NGOs like the Soldiers’ Mothers Committee.

Hence, Ukraine’s Defence Ministry stated that “they (we), Ukrainian people, in contrast to Putin’s fascists, do not make war with mothers and their captured sons”.

Hoping for soldiers’ safe return

One can only imagine how horrifying it must’ve been for the mothers whose sons are involved in the war.

Not knowing when, or if they will eventually return is arguably one of the most terrifying uncertainties a parent can feel.

Ultimately, we hope the conflict will come to an end soon so the soldiers involved can return safely to their families.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from with Ukraine on Flickr.