Ukrainian sailor molests 2 women at Lucky Plaza while drunk, gets 6 weeks’ jail

Ukrainian sailor molests security supervisor & convenience store worker at Lucky Plaza

A Ukrainian sailor was sentenced to six weeks’ jail for molesting two women at Lucky Plaza just days apart.

The 50-year-old, who was reportedly intoxicated during both incidents, targeted a security supervisor and a convenience store worker.

Ukrainian sailor was on 4-day layover

According to The Straits Times, Ukrainian national Skripnik Oleksandr, 50, arrived in Singapore after leaving a vessel on 27 Aug.

He was scheduled to fly to the Netherlands four days later on 31 Aug.

Oleksandr encountered his first victim, a security supervisor at Lucky Plaza, on 30 Aug as the latter was returning to her office after patrolling the mall.

The sailor and his friend, both of whom were intoxicated, then walked towards her, talking and laughing loudly.

As he walked past the security supervisor, Oleksandr grabbed her jacket and molested her before she pushed him away.

He then smiled and apologised before walking away with his friend.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Zhou Yang said that Oleksandr had consumed at least two cans of beer in a pub at Lucky Plaza before the incident.

When the victim returned to her office, she informed her colleague, who called the police.

Oleksandr was arrested at around 2.40am and released that day.

Sailor molest second victim 2 days after first incident

However, Oleksandr committed a similar offence just two days later at the same mall.

In the early hours of 1 Sept, the second victim, a convenience store worker, was arranging items when Oleksandr approached her.

The Ukrainian national made a remark and a gesture meant to insult the victim’s modesty before proceeding to molest her.

The woman tried walking away, but Oleksandr continued approaching her and trying to speak to her.

The second victim then asked a male colleague for help and hid in a storeroom.

She made a police report on 7 Sept, and Oleksandr was charged on 9 Sept.

Offender apologised for actions & sentenced to 6 weeks’ jail

ST reported that Oleksandr has been in police custody since 9 Sept.

He did not have a lawyer and attended court via video link.

Speaking through an interpreter, Mr Oleksandr said, “I feel really sorry. I want to apologise” before adding, “I understood that I shouldn’t drink at all, in any case.”

The judge sentenced him to six weeks in jail.

For outrage of modesty, he could have been jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or any combination of the three.

