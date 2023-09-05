Confused Uncles & Aunties Keep Walking In Front Of Camera During CNA Live Segment After PE2023

Featured Humour

They were probably just there for the pineapples and not their 15 seconds of fame.

By - 5 Sep 2023, 4:57 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Confused Uncles & Aunties Accidentally Walk In Front Of Camera During CNA Live News Segment

While the dust has more or less settled on the Presidential Election, interesting stories related to it have continued to emerge in the days since.

One particularly rib-tickling one comes from a live segment that Channel NewsAsia (CNA) recently did during President-elect Tharman Shanmugaratnam’s victory parade.

The media outlet had set up cameras at Taman Jurong Food Centre last Saturday (2 Sep) to document the reactions of Mr Tharman’s supporters.

Much to the news crew’s amusement, what they got instead was multiple uncles and aunties absent-mindedly walking in front of the live camera.

aunties cna live

Source: TikTok

Their unfiltered reactions to being caught on camera were captured by viewers watching the live broadcast, and subsequently went viral.

Auntie gets spooked by sight of herself on live camera

TikTok user @watermelonaade recorded the candid camera moments and uploaded them in three parts.

In the first video, a CNA anchorwoman could be seen smiling into the camera, presumably preparing to report what was happening around her.

@watermelonaade Part 1: Post Presidential Elections 🤣🤣🤣 #funnycnavideos #fyp #fypsg #lol ♬ Funny – Gold-Tiger

Hordes of people passed behind her, and one elderly woman suddenly emerged from the crowd, seemingly unaware that she was walking into the frame.

However, she soon realised what she had done as she saw her own face in the viewfinder and backed away in shock.

At the same time, a hand from behind the camera appeared to wave her off, and she held up her hand apologetically.

aunties cna live

Source: TikTok

Behind her stood another elderly man, who seemed mildly amused by the situation and awkwardly stood by the anchorwoman’s side.

Singaporeans entertained by auntie’s reaction to being on live camera

As one might expect, Singaporean netizens were quick with their witty comments.

One TikTok user found an apt emoji to describe the auntie’s shell-shocked reaction.

Source: TikTok

Meanwhile, one commenter quipped that the news crew should not startle the auntie lest she wind up in the hospital.

Source: TikTok

Another viewer said the anchorwoman should have interviewed her instead to make the interaction less awkward.

uncles aunties camera live

Source: TikTok

Funnily enough, the second video OP posted of the live segment actually showed the anchorwoman attempting to interview the auntie.

aunties cna live

Source: TikTok

When the latter turned around to ask the auntie a question, she simply looked away and waved her off sheepishly.

Uncle walks directly in front of live camera without realising

The final video of the entertaining live segment might just take the cake, as this is where an uncle walked right in front of the camera without realisation.

@watermelonaade Part 3: Post Presidential Elections #funnycnavideos ♬ Oh No No No – Music Falcon

At the beginning of the 9-second clip, he appeared to edge past the anchorwoman, perhaps thinking she was merely a passer-by like himself.

As soon as he passed her, he walked in front of the camera, effectively blocking the newscaster from view.

uncles aunties camera live

Source: TikTok

It was only when another hand from behind the camera grabbed him by the shoulder, that the man turned and walked in the other direction.

To the anchorwoman’s credit, she carried on reporting during those few seconds of chaos, displaying her professionalism.

Uncle walking in front of live camera gets called ‘Tharman from Shopee’

Similar to the first video, Singaporeans came armed with hysterical comments.

One quipped that the man cannot see clearly despite wearing spectacles.

Source: TikTok

Besides that, a fellow commenter likened the man to a version of Mr Tharman purchased during Shopee’s 11.11 sale.

Source: TikTok

On another note, a viewer questioned why the news crew chose to set up in such a crowded place to begin with.

uncles aunties camera live

Source: TikTok

As amusing as all these reactions have been, we sure hope these uncles and aunties will be more careful around cameras from now on.

Also read: PM Lee Congratulates Tharman On Presidential Election Victory, Thanks Candidates For Standing Forward

PM Lee Congratulates Tharman On Presidential Election Victory, Thanks Candidates For Standing Forward

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from TikTok and TikTok.

Drop us your email so you won't miss the latest news.

Article written by:

Rachel Fong
Rachel Fong
  • More From Author