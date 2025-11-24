M’sians under 16 may be banned from social media from 2026 in govt bid to keep kids safe online

Malaysia plans to ban those under 16 from social media by 2026 amid cybercrime fears

Malaysia is moving to ban children under 16 from creating social media accounts starting in 2026, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil announced on Sunday (24 Nov).

He revealed the upcoming restriction after officiating the closing ceremony of the Cyber Scam Awareness Seminar for the Indian Community in Kuala Lumpur, local media reported.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), the Cabinet made the decision in an effort to curb cross-generational cyber crime, including issues involving paedophilia.

The move follows growing concerns over rising cyberbullying, sexual harassment, and disciplinary problems among children linked to early, unregulated social media exposure, reports The Sun.

Government studying social media age limits in Australia and other countries

Mr Fahmi said the Cabinet hopes that social media platforms will comply with the restriction “by next year”.

“The government is also looking into the implementation of age limits as done in Australia and several other countries, especially in terms of mechanism,” he added.

Australia is set to ban children under 16 from platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, X, YouTube, Reddit, and Twitch from 10 Dec 2025.

“Different countries may take different approaches, but we will study which method is most suitable to ensure that those under 16 are prevented from having social media accounts,” Mr Fahmi said, as quoted by NST.

Platforms to confirm users’ ages using electronic verification

To implement the ban, the government is considering requiring social media platforms to implement e-KYC verification using government IDs such as MyKad, passports, and MyDigital ID.

e-KYC, or electronic Know Your Customer, is an automated process companies use to verify a person’s identity online, using technology such as biometrics and digital uploads of official documentation.

“We expect platforms to be able to implement this by next year,” Mr Fahmi said, adding he believes that the government, regulatory bodies, and parents all play roles in ensuring internet safety, especially for children and families.

