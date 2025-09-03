Malaysian authorities summon TikTok over alleged delays in tackling fake news on platform

TikTok summoned by Malaysian authorities over spread of fake news, Meta to be summoned as well

The Malaysian government has taken a firm stance against the spread of fake news on social media, with TikTok being summoned for meetings at Bukit Aman, the headquarters of the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), on Thursday (4 Sept).

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said this is due to delays in cooperating with the PDRM over the spread of fake news on the platform, Bernama wrote.

This includes a viral post involving an individual claiming to be a pathologist in connection with the case of Zara Qairina Mahathir, a teen who was found unconscious in a drain

Initial reports claimed that her death was allegedly due to bullying.

Mr Fahmi expressed frustration at TikTok’s slow response, stating that he had personally contacted TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, telling him, “This is a crime that’s being committed and your organisation is very slow.”

The meeting will be attended by both the Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail and Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki, Mr Fahmi told reporters on Tuesday (2 Sept).

Meta to be summoned over paedophilia content

In addition to TikTok, Meta Platforms Inc. — Facebook’s parent company — will also be summoned for the spread of “immoral content” on the platform.

Mr Fahmi highlighted the alarming case of paedophilia-related content detected involving an online group called “Geng Budak Sekolah”.

This group, which shared illegal material on WhatsApp and Facebook, had gone viral, sparking widespread concern.

Mr Fahmi criticised both TikTok and Meta for not taking these matters seriously and said they will be handled according to Malaysian law.

“We see these platforms are not taking the matter seriously, so the dialogue process will continue, and we will stress that Malaysian law applies to them and they must comply. We will summon every platform,” he stated.

Mandatory identity verification on social media platforms

In a special dialogue session during the event, Mr Fahmi also revealed that the Malaysian government is looking into making identity verification mandatory for all sales transactions on social media platforms.

“Many crimes on social media are carried out by perpetrators hiding behind fake accounts. Many are deepfake accounts, gambling ads, scams, and paedophilia — all fake accounts,” he said.

“If you want to place an ad on Facebook, there must be real details — something Facebook has refused to do,” he said, citing that such a policy already exists in neighbouring Singapore.

