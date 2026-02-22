Thai police go undercover as lion dancers to nab repeat burglar at temple fair

Thai police go viral after disguising as lion dance troupe to arrest repeat theft offender

Thai police have gone viral after disguising themselves as a lion dance troupe to arrest a repeat burglary suspect at a temple fair in Nonthaburi on Wednesday (18 Feb).

The 33-year-old suspect, known as Jojo, had allegedly carried out a string of break-ins, including three at the home of a senior police superintendent.

Dramatic arrest caught on video

Footage shared by the Royal Thai Police shows officers dressed in a traditional red-and-yellow lion costume performing at the event.

Two other officers, clad in qipao outfits and smiling masks, danced nearby while holding fans.

As Jojo approached the troupe, one officer suddenly emerged from the lion costume and lunged at him.

The remaining officers swiftly moved in to pin him to the ground and place him in handcuffs.

The arrest unfolded in full view of fairgoers.

Broke into police superintendent’s home three times

The burglary spree reportedly began on 4 Feb, when the superintendent’s home was ransacked.

Valuables, including Buddha statues and amulets, were stolen.

Despite a police report being lodged, Jojo allegedly returned the next day for a second theft.

On 7 Feb, Jojo attempted a third break-in, but this time, he was caught in the act. However, he managed to flee the scene, mocking the authorities by giving a defiant smirk to the CCTV camera.

The total value of the stolen items was estimated at around 2 million baht (S$81,300).

Lived without legal identity since age 11

According to reports by Thairath, Jojo had no legal identity or civil registration, as his birth was never officially recorded.

He reportedly left home at 11 and has lived without official documentation, making it difficult for police to track him through standard databases.

Investigations later revealed that he had been selling the stolen amulets at temples, particularly in the Bang Bua Thong area.

Despite multiple attempts to apprehend him, he managed to evade officers more than three times.

Police eventually received intelligence that Jojo would be attending a drug-fuelled gathering at Khlong Ta Khlai Temple.

Seizing the opportunity, officers disguised themselves as a lion dance troupe, a common sight at temple events.

As they performed, they scanned the crowd and gradually closed in on the suspect before executing the arrest.

Confessed to funding drug and gambling habits

After his arrest, Jojo confessed to his crimes, stating that he had committed the break-ins while high on methamphetamine.

He admitted to selling the stolen items at a fraction of their value to fund his drug habit and gambling addiction.

Police later found that he had a criminal history involving nine prior theft and drug-related offences.

Facing multiple charges, including theft and trespassing, Jojo expressed remorse during interrogation.

He reportedly pleaded with officers to help him obtain an official ID card after serving his sentence so he could start anew.

He also promised to accept harsher punishment if he were ever to reoffend.

Featured image adapted from Royal Thai Police on Facebook.