Massive underground pipe protrudes 10m above street in Osaka

Massive underground pipe emerges from ground in Osaka

A large underground steel pipe unexpectedly protruded more than 10m from the ground at a construction site in Osaka on Wednesday (11 March) morning, causing traffic disruptions in the area.

At the site, workers were trying to connect a sewer line with a channel designed to hold excess rainwater.

Pipe was part of sewer construction project

Police received reports of a giant pipe rising near Osaka-Umeda station in Kita Ward at around 6:50am.

Witnesses reported seeing concrete fragments falling, and police confirmed the vertical pipe had emerged from the ground under the Shin-Midosuji elevated road.

Local authorities quickly imposed traffic restrictions, causing congestion in the entertainment district.

The 27m long pipe, which has a diameter measuring 3.5m, was reportedly used as a retaining structure to prevent soil from collapsing.

Before its emergence above ground, workers had drained the pipe of water.

While it is speculated that this caused metal cylinder to float, the cause of the protrusion is still under investigation.

No injuries reported, further investigation underway

Despite the alarming scene, no injuries have been reported.

According to Osaka City, the traffic restrictions are expected to continue in the area for at least several days until the surrounding safety checks are completed.

As of 12 March, the steel pipe has been lowered, with city officials planning to cut the last 1.6m of the pipe that remains above ground.

Featured image adapted from Kyodo News.