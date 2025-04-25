Underwear thief in Thailand caught after woman uses mother’s lingerie to lure him into trap

Underwear thief in Thailand steals 4 panties from clothing line

Frustrated by an underwear thief pilfering her undergarments, a woman in Nonthaburi Province, Thailand, borrowed her mother’s lingerie to lure him into a set-up trap, exposing him via CCTV camera.

According to surveillance footage, the man — believed to be about 35 years old — first stole the undergarments at 2.43am on 17 Apr.

34-year-old Ms Kanokwan Sri (name transliterated from Thai) noticed her underwear had gone missing from the laundry line outside her home in Sai Noi District after forgetting to bring it in.

“I had nothing to wear,” she told reporters, explaining that four of her panties had been stolen.

Unfortunately, even though the CCTV camera caught the man in action, his facial features were not clearly visible.

She uses her mum’s underpants to lure snatcher

Determined to catch the culprit, Ms Kanokwan borrowed her 56-year-old mother’s underwear and hung it on the line as bait.

Just before 4am on Tuesday (22 Apr), the thief returned, but this time, he was plainly caught on camera.

The man turned out to be a resident living nearby, putting an end to the mystery.

Instead of filing a police report, Ms Kanokwan brought the incident to the village headman, asking for a stern warning to be issued.

She hoped this would stop the man from targeting neighbourhood laundry lines in the future, according to Amarin TV.

Featured image adapted from Amarin TV.