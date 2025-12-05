Unidentified coffins found at Bukit Timah Road construction site, LTA looks for next-of-kin

Unidentified coffins found near KK Hospital during construction works

Several unidentified coffins have been uncovered during ongoing construction works near Bukit Timah Road, in the area right behind the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH).

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) issued a notice in The Straits Times (ST) classified section on Wednesday (3 Dec), appealing for next-of-kin or descendants to come forward.

If no claim is made within 14 days, LTA will proceed with “necessary arrangements” in line with existing regulations.

Site was likely a Christian cemetery

The area around KKH has been under construction as part of the North-South Corridor (NSC) project, a transport corridor linking the northern region of the island to the city centre.

Although LTA has not identified the origins of the remains, historical mapping and old cemetery indexes offer clues.

The section under construction sits on what was once Kampong Java Park, a green space cleared for the NSC several years ago.

However, before it was a park, the space was home to a cemetery.

Peter Pak, a heritage enthusiast in Singapore, found that the location aligns closely with the former Christian Cemetery at Bukit Timah.

He made the discovery after cross-referencing modern maps with the 1932 NUS Historical Map of Singapore.

This cemetery was active predominantly between 1901 and 1938.

However, burial records show entries well beyond 1938, with the latest known listing dated 29 November 1961.

Families encouraged to come forward to claim remains

With only a 14-day window, LTA has urged anyone who may have had ancestors buried in cemeteries near Bukit Timah to reach out.

“If no claim is made within 14 days from the date of this notice, the Authority will proceed with the necessary arrangements in accordance with the relevant regulations,” the notice said.

Members of the public may contact LTA at 9435 2425 or email feedback@lta.gov.sg for information.

