Elderly woman in Thailand presumed dead found moving in coffin moments before cremation

65-year-old woman found alive in coffin before cremation

A 65-year-old woman who had been presumed dead was found alive moments before her cremation at Wat Rat Prakongtham in Nonthaburi Province, Thailand, on Sunday (23 Nov).

According to the Bangkok Post, the woman’s family had brought her to the temple in a coffin for cremation under the temple’s “Final Home” programme, which offers financial support and funeral services for those unable to afford them.

However, temple staff were shocked when they discovered the woman moving inside her coffin just before the cremation was due to begin.

The incident quickly gained attention after footage was posted on the temple’s official Facebook page.

Family informed of woman’s death

The woman’s younger brother, who had cared for her for three years, said that the family had been notified by local officials in Phitsanulok Province the night before that she had died.

After receiving official documents confirming her death, the family brought her body to the temple for cremation.

Upon finding the woman alive, the temple’s abbot immediately arranged for her to be transferred to hospital and assured the family that all medical expenses would be covered.

Doctors later confirmed that she had not suffered cardiac arrest or respiratory failure, but was experiencing severe hypoglycaemia, or critically low blood sugar.

She received emergency treatment and remains under close medical supervision in hospital.

Temple shows support for family

In a show of support, the temple’s abbot visited the woman in the hospital and personally handed 10,000 baht (S$400) to her sister, her primary caregiver, as initial assistance.

The family plans to bring her back to her hometown in Phitsanulok once her condition improves and she is fit to travel.

Meanwhile, the temple, through the “Final Home” programme, will continue to support the family during this challenging time.

