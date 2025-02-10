85-year-old grandma in Thailand sits up after allegedly being ‘dead’ for 40 minutes

Thai grandma sits up after allegedly being dead for 40 minutes

An 85-year-old woman in Buriram Province, Thailand, stunned her family when she allegedly came back to life after being “dead” for 40 minutes.

On 5 Feb, Grandma Pua Sriphueng’s granddaughter, Sommai Dee-la-at (both names transliterated from Thai), reported that at around 9am, they found the elderly woman unresponsive and not breathing.

Despite her attempts to wake Grandma Pua, she was unable to do so. She then called other family members to come over and pay their respects, according to Khaosod.

Sommai also contacted a rescue team to transport the body to the temple for religious rites.

Acted like a child after waking

However, 40 minutes later, to everyone’s astonishment, Grandma Pua sat up just as the family was preparing to move her body.

What happened next was even more unusual: when she woke up, she started behaving like a child and appeared to have a child-like demeanor.

The elderly woman reportedly expressed a desire to be held, became cranky, and wanted to eat sweets.

Grandma claims she met a monk while she was dead

Grandma Pua reportedly shared that during the time she was “dead”, she met and spoke with a monk who had come to bid her farewell.

Her family now believes that her good deeds and merits in life might have led to her “rebirth”.

As a way of giving thanks for her second chance, Grandma Pua requested her family to invite monks to their home for chants and alms.

Also read: Mourners in Thailand shocked after ‘dead’ man shows up in his motorcycle during his funeral

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.