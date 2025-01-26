Mourners in Thailand shocked after ‘dead’ man shows up in his motorcycle during his funeral

‘Dead’ man shows up in his motorcycle during his funeral in Thailand

Mourners at a funeral in Sakon Nakhon Province, Thailand were shocked when the “dead” man they were mourning suddenly arrived on his motorcycle.

According to a Khaosod report, 45-year-old Mr Phet’s family were informed on 18 Jan that a man who matched his description had been found dead due to cold weather.

The family was also sent a photo of the deceased’s face, which looked similar to Mr Phet’s.

After hearing the news, his family began to prepare for his funeral, renting tents, tables and chairs, and even slaughtering pigs for the ceremony.

Brother found no tattoos on body

However, when Mr Phet’s younger brother, Mr Thongchai, went to Bangkok on 21 Jan to pick up the body and bring it home, he discovered that the body had no tattoos when Mr Phet had three on his back.

His relatives then called to inform him that his older brother had returned home alive.

While the family is grateful that Mr Phet is alive, they are appealing to officials who gave them the news of his death as they have lost over THB 10,000 (S$400) to prepare for the funeral.

According to Channel 7 News, the family changed the funeral to a ceremony to ward off bad luck so as not to waste the food costs.

Body was misidentified due to series of mistakes

According to Khaosod, Mr Petch was often not at home as he travelled to different provinces for his work collecting old things to sell.

Sometimes, he would even be away for a year.

In October 2023, Mr Petch was involved in trouble and was taken to the police station in Maha Sarakham Province.

His age was recorded incorrectly on his national ID card, which is believed to have caused the police to misidentify the body as his.

Channel 7 News also reported that the rescuers had posted about the discovery on Facebook and were in contact with the head of Mr Phet’s village who then informed his family, which may have sparked the misunderstanding.

Meanwhile, nobody has claimed the body, so police are urgently searching for the unidentified man’s relatives so they can perform the funeral rites.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.