UnionPay Cardholders Get Shaw 1-For-1 Movie Deals Till 30 Nov

Watching movies in cinemas is undoubtedly one of the best paktor activities. Be it the first or gazillionth date, we’re all eager to be entertained by cinematic action and drama.

But regularly forking out $26 for a pair of weekend tickets – coupled with fancy meals after the show – can be rather steep.

Image courtesy of Shaw Theatres

In the quest to keep bae happy, having the right card will go a long way for future dates.

From now till 30 Nov, UnionPay cardholders get to enjoy 1-for-1 movie deals at Shaw Theatres. There’s also a 15% discount off meals at Tung Lok Group eateries to sweeten the deal — or rather, meal.

Looks like you’ve got your dates settled for the rest of November.

1-for-1 Shaw movie tickets for date night adventures

Tenet has been out for months, and if neither you nor bae have jumped on the Christopher Nolan hype train, good news — the movie is still airing at Shaw Theatres.

If bae is an action movie buff, you can also catch Liam Neeson’s Honest Thief on Friday nights after work.

Source

Simply walk in to buy tickets at Shaw Theatres box offices using your UnionPay card and voila, you can get a 2nd movie ticket for free.

Popcorn and movies go together like toast and coffee, so use this chance to get $1 off a large popcorn combo set.

You can stay engrossed in the movie, but don’t forget to feed all that crunchy caramel goodness to each other too.

Succulent seafood for post-movie hunger pangs

By the end of a 2-hour movie, your stomachs may be grumbling as you’re looking forward to a sumptuous meal.

Succulent chilli crabs drenched in rich, sweet and sour broth may not sound like the top date food option, but if bae loves you, he won’t mind getting his hands dirty.

Source

Test his dedication by asking him to peel the shellfish for you, as Dancing Crab’s à la carte menu is at 15% off when you swipe your UnionPay card.

But if you’re not feeling shellfish, you can check out other restaurants under Tunglok Group for similar deals till 30 Dec. Jio the fam for a feast too, as you’ll need a minimum $120 spend at these places to get the discount:

Dancing Crab

Tóng Lè Private Dining

TungLok Seafood

TungLok Heen

TungLok XiHé

Duckland

Lokkee

Now you’ll have enough venues to plan the next family gathering at — just remember to stick to a maximum of 5 people in a group.

FairPrice grocery discounts to cover your snack hauls

Couples who are past their honeymoon phase would know that even trips to the supermarket can be a great bonding experience.

Though you may not be ready to walk down the aisle yet, FairPrice aisles will do for now, as you stock up on snacks and wine for a chill Fridate at home with bae.

Source

UnionPay cards will come in handy for such occasions too. When you buy at least $50 worth of groceries at FairPrice, there’s an 8% discount off the total bill till 30 Nov.

To enjoy the offer, simply register using the link.

No matter how little you may end up saving, every cent counts towards realising the long-awaited BTO dream.

UnionPay is widely accepted via 4 bank cards

If you’re unfamiliar with UnionPay, it is a global payment brand that has over 8.4 billion cards issued around the world. In Singapore, these cards are issued by 4 well-known banks:

DBS

UOB

ICBC

Bank of China

With a DBS UnionPay Debit card, you can get 0.5% cashback on all local spend. Check for your eligibility and just apply before the year ends. The card will come along with a $30 Zalora e-gift card if you’re successful.

Source

Meanwhile, UOB UnionPay cardholders get 2% cash rebate with no minimum spend for all expenditures of the month, alongside fuel discounts at SPC. Since there’s no limit to the type of spending, rest assured that even a smol purchase like $1 truffle chips counts.

Apply online before 31 Dec for $150 cash credit

Source

Bank of China UnionPay cardholders can enjoy monthly cash rebates & discounts, which will make your monthly grocery and petrol runs a lot more worth it.

Source

Arguably the most aesthetically pleasing of the bunch are ICBC Horoscope Credit cards in premium black and gold. There’s a bespoke design for each horoscope sign, with 2% cashback on shopping and dining in Singapore.

Source

As for foreign currency transactions, expect 3% cashback as well. You can check out the full list of UnionPay benefits here, so you’ll know which card to pick to suit your lifestyle.

Adulting and managing your hard-earned salary can appear less daunting when you have many credit and debit card options to cater to your needs.

Plan Fridates with bae to make up for lost time

Though you may have been seeing bae almost every week, date nights shouldn’t be any less special.

Pamper each other as a well-deserved treat, but also make sure that you have enough savings to get you through the future.

A trusty card in hand will help you save every dollar, which can go into Fridates or quality time with our loved ones.

With 2021 on the horizon, we hope more plans to spend next year with the fam can be set into motion soon.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with UnionPay.

Featured image adapted from Shaw Theatres, Eatbook & Duckland.