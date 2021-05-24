2 Unlinked Cases On 23 May Involve 60-Year-Old Homemaker From Hougang Block 506

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 21 cases in the community with 3 unlinked cases.

They comprised 2 unlinked in the community and 1 in the dormitory.

The 2 community unlinked cases involve a 60-year-old and 74-year-old Singaporean women, who are both homemakers.

One of them is a fully vaccinated resident of Block 506 Hougang Ave 8.

2 unlinked cases on 23 May are fully vaccinated

According to MOH’s late-night update, 2 unlinked cases in the community are Case 63609 and 63623. Here’s the breakdown of their details:

Case 63609 — A 60-year-old homemaker who is asymptomatic and tested positive on 22 May during the special testing operations at Block 506 in Hougang.

She is fully vaccinated, having received her second dose on 19 Apr.

Case 63623 — A 74-year-old homemaker started suffering body aches, vomiting and chills on 19 May. She went to a GP clinic but wasn’t tested for Covid-19 as she didn’t report any acute respiratory symptoms.

Her condition worsened on 22 May, and she was sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital for further treatment. There, she tested positive for Covid-19.

She is also fully vaccinated and received her second dose on 11 May.

Unlinked dormitory case is asymptomatic

Case 63622 is the sole case living in a dormitory yesterday and is currently unlinked.

He is a 46-year-old Malaysian who works as a construction worker at H&W Communications Pte Ltd. He stays at Harvest @ Woodlands at 280 Woodlands Industrial Park E5.

During a routine test on 22 May, he tested positive and is asymptomatic.

Stay home, take precautionary measures when heading out

With more testing underway, we can expect more community cases to be picked up over the next few days.

This gives authorities the chance to act swiftly by detecting and isolating patients early, thus minimising the risk of transmission.

In the meantime, do try your best to stay home as much as you can. Covid-19 remains the number 1 threat to our community, and it requires effort from everyone to ensure we can beat the virus eventually.

