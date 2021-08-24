Photographer Spots Unusual Fruit In Sungei Buloh

Fruits, while uncommon, can be found bearing on trees throughout Singapore. Most famously, Yishun has a slew of durian trees that have attracted durian lovers to camp underneath for a free treat.

However, once in a while, we come across some of nature’s wonders and are left scratching our heads to what they actually are.

That was what happened to a local photographer who chanced upon a bizarre sight in Sungei Buloh.

The puzzling image appears to be of a fruit that resembles orange peels, with grape-like spheres hanging off them.

Unusual fruit looks like grapes hanging off orange peels

In an Instagram post shared on 17 Jun, the photographer chanced upon a strange looking fruit at Sungei Buloh.

After snapping pictures of the weird-looking fruit, he then searched up for more information about it online.

According to his research, the scientific name for the fruit is Sterculia quadrifida. He also found out that the fruit is actually edible and tastes like raw peanuts.

NParks reveals identity of unusual fruit

On 20 Aug, National Parks (NParks) took to Instagram to shed light on the mysterious fruit.

According to NParks, the name of the fruit is actually Common Sterculia, or as it’s known scientifically, Sterculia parviflora.

What looked like grapes hanging off orange peels are actually the fruits of the tree when they are fully ripened.

As the fruits come of age, they split apart to reveal black fleshy seeds that birds and squirrels love to feed on.

It is also classified as a critically endangered species in Singapore.

Hope for more discoveries

As more Singaporeans venture into nature as a form of recreation, more people can uncover discoveries more regularly.

The fruit definitely caught the eyes of many in Sungei Buloh, and we’re glad to see NParks clearing up the mystery of the fruit.

With Singapore’s many forests having so much to offer, we hope more people can uncover our country’s rich biodiversity together.

