While many of Singapore’s Covid-19 fatalities have been among the elderly, a substantial number of cases have also been unvaccinated.

On Thursday (23 Sep), the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported the demise of 2 such patients.

Both the deceased were unvaccinated and were above 70 years old.

In its press release on Thursday (23 Sep), MOH reported 1,504 new cases of Covid-19 in Singapore and the passing of 2 elderly patients.

The first casualty was a 93-year-old Singaporean woman, who was Case 78524.

Unvaccinated against Covid-19, the elderly woman tested positive on 17 Sep and succumbed to the virus about a week later on Thursday (23 Sep).

Like many other Covid-19 casualties, she suffered from multiple medical conditions:

Diabetes

Heart failure

High blood cholesterol

High blood pressure

The other Covid-19 fatality is a 71-year-old Singaporean woman MOH identified as Case 85278.

According to MOH, she tested positive on Thursday (23 Sep) itself and passed away from complications later that day.

She, too, was unvaccinated and had a history of cancer.

With the latest casualties, Singapore has reported 10 Covid-19 fatalities within the last 4 days.

In total, 70 have passed away due to Covid-19 complications.

184 patients require oxygen treatment & ICU care

Not only has Singapore seen a spike in daily Covid-19 cases between 23 and 24 Sep, but also in the number of patients who are seriously ill.

As of Thursday (23 Sep), 186 patients either require oxygen treatment or ICU care.

This number is 20 more from the day before and represents roughly a 13% increase.

3 new clusters on 23 Sep

MOH also reported 3 new clusters in its 23 Sep update.

The first is linked to Maple Bear Preschool along Orchard Road which currently has 12 cases.

Transmission had reportedly occurred among staff and students in the preschool. 8 of the cases, which constitute the majority, involve students.

The 2 other new clusters are linked to workers’ dormitories:

Bukit Batok Road/Plantation Crescent dormitory – 23 cases

Tampines Dormitory – 26 cases

MOH apparently discovered transmission within the dormitories but found no evidence of spread outside the vicinities.

Minimise unnecessary social gatherings

The latest casualties are a stark reminder of the individuals that are more vulnerable to falling severely ill and passing away from the coronavirus infection.

We hope seniors, unvaccinated folks, as well as those staying with them will minimise unnecessary social interactions during this period when Singapore is facing a wave of community cases.

