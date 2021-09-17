Friend’s Phone Showed Cleared Vaccinated Status, Outlet Told Them To Leave

For more than a month now, only fully vaccinated individuals have been allowed to dine at restaurants and eateries.

That means those who’re vaccinated have had to flash the TraceTogether app at F&B outlets to prove their status.

Source

However, some people are still trying to get around the rules.

One unvaccinated man was found using his vaccinated friend’s phone at an F&B outlet in Sentosa, and they were both told to leave.

670 premises checked since 1 Sep

In a media release on Friday (17 Sep), the Ministry for Sustainability and the Environment (MSE) said breaches of vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (SMMs) were still taking place at F&B outlets.

This was revealed as the authorities checked the vaccination statuses of patrons at numerous F&B establishments to see whether the measures are being complied with.

Since 1 Sep, enforcement officers have conducted checks on more than 670 premises, as well as 510 individuals.

Man displayed vaccinated friend’s phone

One incident of note took place at an unnamed F&B outlet on Sentosa Island.

Source

According to MSE, an unvaccinated individual tried to enter the premises.

Although by right he shouldn’t be allowed to do so given his unvaccinated status, he thought of a way to get around this.

He took his vaccinated friend’s mobile phone and showed them the TraceTogether app, which displayed the desired cleared vaccinated status.

Source

Outlet told them to leave

The MSE didn’t explain how the F&B outlet uncovered his trick, but they figured it out somehow.

Thus, they told the unvaccinated customer and his friend to leave immediately.

They then reported them to a Safe Distancing Enforcement Officer who works for Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC).

The relevant agencies are investigating the incident, MSE added.

Little India F&B outlet allowed uncleared individuals

Another case of non-compliance involved an F&B outlet in Little India.

Specifically, Ohms Garden in Block 672 Chander Road.

Source

This time, the establishment allowed individuals who weren’t cleared to enter or remain in its premises, for the purpose of consuming food or drinks.

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) thus ordered its operator to shut down the outlet for 30 days.

It’ll be closed from 9 Sep-8 Oct.

MSE urges for social responsibility

In light of the recent rise in Covid-19 cases, MSE has reminded F&B operators and patrons to observe SMMs, including vaccination-differentiated measures.

Doing so is “critical for the safety of everyone”, the ministry added, urging people to be socially responsible.

They’ll be taking strict enforcement action against those who don’t follow the rules.

Don’t try to get around the rules

Whatever you think of the vaccination-differentiated measures, they’re part of the law now, at least for the time being.

Thus, it’s absolutely not advisable to try to get around them – you’ll just be bringing trouble upon yourself if discovered.

Do spare a thought for the F&B outlets too – it’s their responsibility to ensure that customers are cleared, and they’ll get in trouble too if they’re any lapses.

If you’re not fully vaccinated but want to dine in, here’s what you can do:

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.