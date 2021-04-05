Upset Helper Abuses 1-Year-Old, Elbowing Him In The Face & Stepping On Him

In Singapore, many families have helpers who are entrusted with caring for young children.

Source

However, there may be times when this trust can be breached.

On 8 May 2020, a helper was found to have elbowed a 1-year-old’s face and stepped on his leg as she was upset over personal issues.

The now 42-year-old helper was sentenced to 9 months’ jail on Monday (5 Apr).

Elbows toddler in face

The Straits Times (ST) reports that the Indonesian helper started working for the family back in Oct 2018.

Her responsibilities included looking after the family’s 4 children.

On 8 May 2020, around 11.15am, the 1-year-old vomited on a carpet in the living room.

As the helper was busying herself with cleaning the carpet, the toddler approached her.

Image used for illustration purposes only

Source

Fearing that the toddler would come into contact with the detergent she was using, the helper elbowed the toddler in his face.

The impact caused him to fall to the ground, crying.

Helper abuses toddler further as she was upset

By this time, the helper was frustrated at having to clean up after the toddler.

So when she walked by him, she anticipated that he would grab at her leg and pre-emptively stepped on his right knee to prevent him from doing so.

This made the toddler cry out in pain, reported TODAY.

About 15 minutes later, the helper was sitting in the living room folding laundry.

She then gestured for the toddler to approach her.

However, when he walked towards her, she pushed his head, causing him to fall. She then grabbed him by his leg and pulled him towards her to check on his diapers.

Later, when the helper got up to put away the laundry, she stepped on the toddler’s leg again, making him cry.

The helper later said that she had done so as she was upset about family matters back in Indonesia.

Gets 9 months’ jail sentence

According to ST, the toddler’s mother caught the helper’s physical abuse on CCTV.

That very same day, she reported the incident to the police at 1.12pm.

The toddler was also taken to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital. He was found with bruising along his spine.

On Monday (5 Apr), the helper pleaded guilty to 2 counts of ill-treating the toddler.

She was sentenced to 9 months’ jail.

Unfair to take stress out on child

Although the helper was feeling overwhelmed, it is unfair to take it out on an innocent child.

It is unfortunate that the 1-year-old was subjected to such abuse.

Hopefully, the family will find the punishment was fairly dealt out and be able to move on from this incident.

If you’re a domestic helper or knows one in need of help, you can contact the Centre for Domestic Employees at 1800 225 5233 or the FDW Helpline at 1800 339 5505.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Romper and Google Maps. Image is for illustration purposes.