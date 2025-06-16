URA to trial ground sensors that automatically charge parking at roadside parking lots

URA to trial ground sensors on roadside parking lots for automatic parking charges

Singapore drivers may soon never have to fumble with paper coupons or Parking.sg again.

The Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) is set to trial ground-embedded sensors at roadside parking lots, a move that could fully automate parking payments by detecting your vehicle via Bluetooth.

Bluetooth sensors aim to detect vehicles & charge automatically

According to The Straits Times, the pilot project will explore how effectively these sensors detect a vehicle’s entry and exit from a lot.

The goal is seamless communication with in-car On-Board Units (OBUs) via Bluetooth, enabling automatic payment deductions without user input.

For a smooth experience, the sensors will be flush with the ground, ensuring they’re safe to drive over.

Trial kicks off at Changi Beach carpark in Oct 2025

URA, which manages about 13,000 roadside parking lots islandwide, will launch a 10-month reliability trial at Changi Beach carpark starting 5 Oct 2025. The trial will run until July 2026.

After this phase, a full operational pilot is planned for roadside lots in Chinatown, Keong Saik, and Bukit Timah from August 2026 to July 2027.

ST reported that tender documents on GeBiz reveal that the trial will cover four vehicle types:

Passenger sedan

Light goods vehicles such as lorries

Heavy vehicles like prime movers

Buses with 23 or more seats

URA promises no disruption to parking access

The URA selected the three pilot locations because the sensors can be installed without affecting current parking operations.

“We do not expect any disruptions to parking operations,” a URA spokesperson said on 29 May.

Currently, drivers still rely on traditional methods — either paper coupons or the Parking.sg mobile app — to pay for parking.

A step towards fuss-free parking

If successful, the initiative could drastically simplify the parking experience in Singapore, offering drivers a fully automated, no-touch system.

URA clarified that this pilot is separate from the Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s ongoing plans to integrate parking payments through vehicle OBUs.

The tender closes at 4pm on 21 Aug 2025, with the contract expected to be awarded by Oct 2025.