Man From S’pore-Registered Car Allegedly Urinates On Roadside Near Johor Checkpoint, Some Seek Empathy

Man Who Allegedly Stopped To Urinate Near Johor Checkpoint Sparks Debate

Finding a random spot to urinate when stuck in a Causeway jam may be understandable in an emergency. But many don’t seem to think so in other situations, judging by the reactions to an image of a man allegedly relieving himself near the Johor Checkpoint.

Not too far away in front of him was the Sultan Iskandar Building.

Despite the OP and many users shaming the man for urinating on the roadside, some defended him and urged others to show empathy instead.

Man allegedly stops to urinate outside Johor Checkpoint

On Tuesday (2 Jan), a user posted in the Malaysia-Singapore Border Crossers (MSBC) Facebook group about the incident, which they claimed happened that morning.

With the Sultan Iskandar Building in the background, the photo captured a grey-haired man with his back to traffic, standing close to some concrete barriers by the roadside.

In his caption, the OP wrote, “Just happened this morning…no brain at all.”

Seeing the man’s stance with his hands in front of him and inferring from the OP’s tone, there’s an implication that the man was urinating by the roadside. However, there is no way to properly confirm this just from the photo.

A second photo showed a car with a Singapore-registered licence plate, purportedly driven by the subject of the post.

Comments split on whether to criticise or empathise with man

Perhaps quite expectedly, the post drew the ire of many Facebook users, especially Malaysians who expressed their distaste for the act.

One netizen criticised the man and wondered if he thought that Malaysia was a place where he could pee wherever he pleased.

Amid the negative comments, however, there were some who sought empathy for the man instead. Assuming he’s old due to his greying hair, they supposed that he suffered from bladder problems as many elderly folks do, which would afford him no time to find a toilet to relieve himself when urgent.

Nevertheless, the OP dismissed the “excuses”, saying that Singaporean authorities would not accept such reasons.

Another commenter was more critical, saying that only the man in question would know the reality of the situation. They asked the OP not to shame others without knowing the full picture and told them to remove their post.

In 2023, two Singaporeans who relieved themselves at JB Customs were arrested and charged for behaving in an insulting manner.

They faced a fine of RM100 (S$19) each.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Jeam Wong on Google Maps.