13-year-old US boy arrested with 23 guns at home, threatened mass shooting online

US boy collected guns & ammunition at home, online posts suggested fascination with mass shootings

A 13-year-old boy in the United States (US) has been arrested after the authorities found a large collection of 23 guns and disturbing material in his home.

The arrest last Saturday (6 Sept) came after he allegedly issued online threats of conducting a mass shooting, reported US news outlets ABC11 and KOMO News.

US boy had 23 guns, magazines referencing school shootings

The boy, who was described as being obsessed with school shooters, had 23 firearms, including homemade long guns made from 3D-printed parts, as well as ammunition and explosive materials, said the police in Pierce County, Washington state.

Some of the firearms were mounted on walls, and handguns were unsecured, according to Live 5 News WCSC.

Police uncovered magazines with writings referencing deadly school shootings, such as the 1999 incident at Columbine High School.

Clothing and writings that reinforced a “mass shooting scenario” were also found.

He posted content about mass shootings over social media

The boy, who was not enrolled in any school district at the time, also allegedly posted troubling social media content dating as far back as June, according to court documents.

The posts included photos of him holding guns and messaging about mass shooting events, including Columbine and another one at Uvalde, Texas in 2022.

These posts suggested the boy had a “fascination” with mass shootings, the documents said.

Deputy Carly Cappetto from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said it appeared the suspect had “everything ready to go” to commit a mass shooting, although the intended target was unclear, She added:

Several pieces of evidence from the suspect’s bedroom indicated he was obsessed with past school shooters and imitated similar behaviours with photos and inscriptions throughout his room.

This included loaded magazines with school shooter writings on them, she noted, saying:

It’s clear it was a matter of time before a tragic incident occurred.

Parents say he had no harmful intentions

The teenager is facing five charges, including attempted threat to bomb/injure a school, unlawful possession of firearms and unlawful possession of fireworks.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges in juvenile court on Monday (8 Sept).

His parents told the media that he had no intention of causing harm, with his mother suggesting the social media posts were merely an attempt to “be cool” among his peers.

Despite his parents’ claims, the situation has sparked significant concern.

Franklin Pierce School District, where the boy last attended school in 2021, is working closely with law enforcement to ensure the boy is not a threat to the community.

His next court appearance is scheduled for December.

Featured image adapted from Pierce County Sheriff’s Office via Live 5 WCSC.