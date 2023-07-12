S’porean Says Dirty Toilets & Expensive Food In US Make Her Appreciate Home Country Even More

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Girl Becomes More Appreciative Of Singapore After Travelling To US & Canada

Singaporeans are often quick to complain about many things in their country.

However, after travelling to the United States (US) and Canada for a month, one woman grew to become a lot more appreciative of Singapore.

In a TikTok slideshow, she shared many things Singaporeans often take for granted that others overseas may not be as fortunate to have.

Highlights safety & hygiene issues in the US & Canada

Firstly, the OP, Sophie, touched on the issue of safety overseas.

She mentioned that tourists often marvel at how safe Singapore is.

This was something she never truly understood until she went to the US and Canada.

While she was there, she highlighted the many drunkards on the streets, along with the shootings that take place regularly.

She purportedly even saw a teenager getting overdosed on drugs by a group of adults.

Overall, while many strangers are harmless, Sophie felt like she always needed to be on guard when in public.

Furthermore, some places had really poor hygiene.

While Singaporeans get disgusted over the smallest things, such as people picking their noses in public, she claimed that it can be much worse overseas.

Aside from smelling piss “everywhere”, Sophie pointed out that parks had “infinite poop” on the ground.

Most of the toilets there also have poor ventilation and bad smells.

She shared an example of a toilet there, which had no flush or tap. There was also toilet paper strewn across the floor.

Yet, it was still considered “super clean” over there.

More appreciative of diverse cuisine & bustling nightlife in Singapore

Sophie also noted the lack of diversity of food in the US and Canada.

After a while, she started to get tired of American food.

Good Asian food was also extremely rare, and often expensive. Furthermore, one is expected to give tips of at least 18% of the total bill.

Not just that, she highlighted that Singapore has much better nightlife.

As it is quite expensive to go out in the US and Canada, most people stay at home.

The most exciting she did was go sightseeing.

She noted that there are many amazing views there that one can’t find in Singapore.

However, apart from sightseeing, she found that there was nothing much else to do.

While expensive, Singapore is still a great place to live

The OP understands that locals often complain about the high prices in Singapore.

However, what people don’t realise is things overseas are actually even more expensive.

Moreover, if things are overpriced in Singapore, she said that these items can just be purchased somewhere else for cheaper.

Apart from the high prices, there are many things to be appreciative about Singapore as a whole.

Notes that perception of the US & Canada are personal experiences

Speaking to MS News, Sophie shared that she initially flew to the US to visit relatives.

However, she ended up taking a month-long vacation to explore the country as well as Canada.

To her, safety is her number one priority. So, after visiting these two countries, she became a lot more appreciative of how safe Singapore generally is.

Being able to walk outside at night without needing to bring along self-defence tools like pepper spray was something she really took for granted in the past.

However, she also wanted to add that these are just her personal thoughts and experiences from specific cities in the US and Canada. Thus, they are not fully representative of the countries she visited.

Netizens share the same sentiments as her

Many netizens said that they had similar experiences as Sophie.

One TikTok user mentioned that he and his friends have all travelled to different countries.

They eventually concluded that Singapore was indeed the best place to live.

A few netizens also highlighted that it is good to travel the world. However, to them, Singapore will always be their home.

Indeed, while Singapore does have its flaws (like any other nation), there is still a lot to be appreciative of.

